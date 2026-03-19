NFL star linebacker Logan Wilson retires at 29

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NFL linebacker Logan Wilson announced Wednesday he is retiring from the league. He’s 29.

Wilson, who played for the Cincinnati Bengals for most of his career and was traded to the Dallas Cowboys during the 2025 season, made the announcement on his Instagram account.

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"After a lot of thought and prayer, I’ve decided to officially retire from the NFL," he said. "From being a Wyoming kid with big dreams to hearing my name called in the 3rd round of the 2020 Draft by the Cincinnati Bengals… football gave me more than I ever could have imagined.

"Cincinnati will always mean a lot to me. The teammates, coaches, staff, and fans made those years unforgettable. That 2021 playoff run was something special — the interception in Tennessee to send us to the AFC Championship, beating Kansas City to win the AFC, and taking the field in the Super Bowl. Those moments and that locker room are something I’ll carry with me forever. And the best part of all, my daughter was born there."

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He said he was "thankful" to the Cowboys for letting him finish the 2025 season there.

"When I look back on my career, I just feel grateful. Not many Wyoming kids get the chance to live out their dream in the NFL, and I never took a single snap for granted," he continued. "I also want to thank my friends and family for the support they’ve given me every step of the way. To my wife, my daughter, my mom, my dad, and my sister — none of this would have been possible without you."

He said he was excited for the next chapter of his life.

"Who Dey forever," he added. "55 out."

Wilson played 12 games in his rookie year in 2020 with the Bengals, starting two of them. He then earned the starting role in 2021 and continued to be the starter for Cincinnati until he was traded to Dallas.

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He had 565 tackles, 5.5 sacks and 11 interceptions in 83 NFL games. He had more than 100 tackles in four consecutive seasons from 2021 to 2024.