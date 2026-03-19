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Detroit Pistons

NBA MVP candidate, 24, diagnosed with collapsed lung as playoffs near: report

Pistons' Cade Cunningham has been named an All-Star in back-to-back seasons

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
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As the Detroit Pistons have suddenly become a contender for the NBA title, their best player will be missing for the foreseeable future.

Cade Cunningham, who has thrust his name into the MVP conversation, has been diagnosed with a collapsed lung, according to ESPN, and is expected to miss an extended period of time.

The 24-year-old was the first overall pick five years ago out of Oklahoma State and has lived up to the billing, averaging 22.6 points, 7.9 assists and 5.4 rebounds per game in his career.

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Cade Cunningham

Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) looks on during the first half against the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena.  (Daniel Kucin Jr./Imagn Images)

He has hit another level in the last two seasons, though, being named an All-Star each time — last year, he finished seventh in the MVP vote. Since the start of the 2024-25 season, he's put up 25.4 points, 5.8 boards and 9.5 assists per contest.

Cunningham has seen the trials and tribulations of the Pistons, as it was just three seasons ago when they set the all-time record for the longest losing streak in NBA history at 28 games and finished 14-68 under Monty Williams, who had just signed, at the time, the richest contract for an NBA coach in history.

Cade Cunningham gets excited

Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) celebrates during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Indiana Pacers in Indianapolis, Monday, Nov. 24, 2025.  (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

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But the following season, the Pistons earned the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference before losing to the New York Knicks in the first round. However, they've taken the next step and are running away with the East with a 49-19 record, good for a 3.5-game lead in the conference ahead of the Boston Celtics. The Knicks are five games back.

The playoffs are set to begin on April 18, meaning Cunningham's first-round availability is certainly up in the air. For context, C.J. McCollum missed roughly two months with the diagnosis in 2021 and about one month two years later.

Cade Cunningham handles the ball

Cade Cunningham of the Detroit Pistons handles the ball during the game against the Utah Jazz on Dec. 21, 2023, at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan. (Chris Schwegler/NBAE via Getty Images)

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So, it figures that if the Pistons make a run, Cunningham could return — but when certainly remains a question.

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