NBA MVP candidate, 24, diagnosed with collapsed lung as playoffs near: report

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As the Detroit Pistons have suddenly become a contender for the NBA title, their best player will be missing for the foreseeable future.

Cade Cunningham, who has thrust his name into the MVP conversation, has been diagnosed with a collapsed lung, according to ESPN, and is expected to miss an extended period of time.

The 24-year-old was the first overall pick five years ago out of Oklahoma State and has lived up to the billing, averaging 22.6 points, 7.9 assists and 5.4 rebounds per game in his career.

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He has hit another level in the last two seasons, though, being named an All-Star each time — last year, he finished seventh in the MVP vote. Since the start of the 2024-25 season, he's put up 25.4 points, 5.8 boards and 9.5 assists per contest.

Cunningham has seen the trials and tribulations of the Pistons, as it was just three seasons ago when they set the all-time record for the longest losing streak in NBA history at 28 games and finished 14-68 under Monty Williams, who had just signed, at the time, the richest contract for an NBA coach in history.

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But the following season, the Pistons earned the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference before losing to the New York Knicks in the first round. However, they've taken the next step and are running away with the East with a 49-19 record, good for a 3.5-game lead in the conference ahead of the Boston Celtics. The Knicks are five games back.

The playoffs are set to begin on April 18, meaning Cunningham's first-round availability is certainly up in the air. For context, C.J. McCollum missed roughly two months with the diagnosis in 2021 and about one month two years later.

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So, it figures that if the Pistons make a run, Cunningham could return — but when certainly remains a question.

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