Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

March Madness

Miami (Ohio) gets help from raucous crowd on way to first March Madness win in 27 years

Miami hadn't won a tournament game since 1999 and now will play Tennessee

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for March 19 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for March 19

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxNews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Miami (Ohio) RedHawks men’s basketball team showed Wednesday night that they belong in the big dance as they defeated SMU, 89-79, to win their First Four game and enter the NCAA Tournament as the No. 11 seed.

The RedHawks got some help from their fans during the game. Some of the student section that traveled to Dayton, Ohio, for the game wore swim trunks and caps. At one point during the second half, they successfully distracted an SMU player at the foul line.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Eian Elmer throws down a dunk

Miami (Ohio) guard Eian Elmer (0) dunks during the second half of a First Four college basketball game against SMU in the NCAA Tournament in Dayton, Ohio, Wednesday, March 18, 2026.  (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

Miami had a home-court advantage despite not playing at their own gym. The RedHawks only had to travel about 25 miles to Dayton for the game.

Eian Elmer contributed 23 points on the RedHawks’ way to their first tournament win in 27 years. Elmer made six 3-pointers. The team also received 19 points from Brant Byers and 17 points from Luke Skalijac.

"The message I gave our guys before the game was they should leave no doubt with who the more attacking team was," Miami (Ohio) coach Travis Steele said. "I thought that was very evident from the jump ball all the way to the end of the game."

2026 NCAA MEN'S BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT SELECTIONS REVEALED

Miami players celebrate

Miami (Ohio) head coach Travis Steele, center, is interviewed following a First Four college basketball game against SMU in the NCAA Tournament in Dayton, Ohio, Wednesday, March 18, 2026. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

Miami finished the regular season 31-0, but was ousted early from the Mid-American Conference postseason tournament, putting them on the bubble to get into the field of 68. They were selected as a team that played in the First Four games.

Despite the back and forth among pundits and critics, Miami was able to put all the noise away and maintain focus to win the game. It's Miami's first tournament win in 27 years.

"We’re not really focused on proving whether we belong, honestly," Elmer said. "Everybody in the locker room thinks we do. I just think if anything we’re just going to go out there, play our hardest and have fun."

SMU’s Jaden Toombs led SMU with 20 points and 11 rebounds. Jaron Pierre Jr. added 18. SMU is still in search of their first tournament win since 1988.

Jaden Toombs in disbelief

SMU center Jaden Toombs (10) reacts following a First Four college basketball game against Miami (Ohio) in the NCAA Tournament in Dayton, Ohio, Wednesday, March 18, 2026. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Miami will now play Tennessee in the field of 64 games on Friday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

Close modal

Continue