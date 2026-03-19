Miami (Ohio) gets help from raucous crowd on way to first March Madness win in 27 years

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The Miami (Ohio) RedHawks men’s basketball team showed Wednesday night that they belong in the big dance as they defeated SMU, 89-79, to win their First Four game and enter the NCAA Tournament as the No. 11 seed.

The RedHawks got some help from their fans during the game. Some of the student section that traveled to Dayton, Ohio, for the game wore swim trunks and caps. At one point during the second half, they successfully distracted an SMU player at the foul line.

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Miami had a home-court advantage despite not playing at their own gym. The RedHawks only had to travel about 25 miles to Dayton for the game.

Eian Elmer contributed 23 points on the RedHawks’ way to their first tournament win in 27 years. Elmer made six 3-pointers. The team also received 19 points from Brant Byers and 17 points from Luke Skalijac.

"The message I gave our guys before the game was they should leave no doubt with who the more attacking team was," Miami (Ohio) coach Travis Steele said. "I thought that was very evident from the jump ball all the way to the end of the game."

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Miami finished the regular season 31-0, but was ousted early from the Mid-American Conference postseason tournament, putting them on the bubble to get into the field of 68. They were selected as a team that played in the First Four games.

Despite the back and forth among pundits and critics, Miami was able to put all the noise away and maintain focus to win the game. It's Miami's first tournament win in 27 years.

"We’re not really focused on proving whether we belong, honestly," Elmer said. "Everybody in the locker room thinks we do. I just think if anything we’re just going to go out there, play our hardest and have fun."

SMU’s Jaden Toombs led SMU with 20 points and 11 rebounds. Jaron Pierre Jr. added 18. SMU is still in search of their first tournament win since 1988.

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Miami will now play Tennessee in the field of 64 games on Friday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.