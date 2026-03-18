Team USA star Kaillie Humphries rips Newsom for response to alleged California fraud, raises Olympic concerns

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Olympic bobsled legend Kaillie Humphries is a tax-paying Californian, and she is not happy about the response by Gov. Gavin Newsom to recent allegations of fraud in the state, especially with the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics on the horizon.

Newsom came under fire Tuesday night after his press office posted a response to independent journalist Nick Shirley's investigation of alleged fraud in California.

The post included an AI image depicting Shirley covered in cameras with a speech bubble that said, "Hey, can I see your kids?"

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Humphries told Fox News Digital her reaction, raising concerns over the impact it could have on the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

"As a California resident, I’m deeply concerned about the reports of alleged financial fraud and Governor Newsom’s apathy to it. Aside from the reality that any financial fraud is wrong, the fact that this allegedly happened in the state that is slated to host the 2028 Olympics is even more concerning. The Olympics are a multi-billion dollar event that requires substantial governmental support to ensure it runs correctly," Humphries said.

"Olympic host cities around the world have struggled with financial fraud surrounding hosting the Olympics for years. America is not immune from these problems as the Salt Lake City Olympics in 2002 was tainted with a bribery scandal.

"Ahead of America hosting the world in the LA 28 Olympics, California and its leadership, including Governor Newsom, need to address these serious allegations and ensure that all US taxpayer money spent at the Olympics is properly accounted for."

Newsom's office has provided a statement upon Fox News Digital's request for a response to Humphries.

"Our office does not typically respond to commentary from individuals who are not directly involved in or informed about the matter at hand," the statement said. "Under Governor Newsom’s leadership, California is leading the nation in PREVENTING fraud, waste, and abuse — protecting billions of dollars intended for families, students, seniors, and communities," a spokesperson said, adding a link to a state website supposedly dedicated to stopping fraud."

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Humphries moved to San Diego, immigrating legally from Canada in a process that spanned the late 2010s to early 2020s. She famously transitioned from Team Canada to Team USA, becoming the only women's bobsledder to win gold medals for both teams, all while enduring an intense legal immigration process.

Now, she is a new mom in San Diego with her husband Travis, navigating the state's challenges.

Humphries revealed she is a Republican and proud supporter of President Donald Trump in an interview with Fox News Digital shortly after she won bronze at the Milan Cortina Winter Olympics. She spoke out in support of Trump's goals of protecting women's sports, immigration law enforcement, making IVF more accessible, and she even defended the U.S. men's hockey team for their association with Trump after backlash from the left.

Humphries then became the first U.S. Olympian to give the Order of Ikkos medal to a president when she gave it to Trump at a women's history month event at the White House last week.

She said she received backlash after revealing her Trump support in her initial interview with Fox News Digital.

"I've had some people not agree with my opinions and make it very known," Humphries previously said.

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"A lot of name-calling. You get called every name and word under the sun humanly possible … and, at the end of the day, politics can be very emotional for people, and I understand that. And everyone is entitled to their own beliefs and what they represent.

"That's their opinion, and I don't have to like it or agree with it. I wish it was different, but that's how it works."