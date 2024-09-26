WNBA's condemnation of vitriol against players draws scrutiny online

The WNBA condemned the allegations of racism and other hateful messages players said they have received over the course of the season.

Connecticut Sun star Alyssa Thomas pointed directly at Indiana Fever fans following the team’s win in its playoff matchup, while her teammate DiJonai Carrington revealed on Instagram an awful email she had received filled with racial slurs.

"The WNBA is a competitive league with some of the most elite athletes in the world," the league said. "While we welcome a growing fan base, the WNBA will not tolerate racist, derogatory, or threatening comments made about players, teams and anyone affiliated with the league.

"League security is actively monitoring threat-related activity and will work directly with teams and arenas to take appropriate measures, to include involving law enforcement, as necessary."

But fans of the league reacted on social media, saying it was a little too late for the statement to be released.

Thomas spoke about the experience she had this season after the Sun’s win.

"We've been professional throughout the whole entire thing, but I've never been called the things that I've been calling on social media, and there's no place for it," Thomas continued. "Basketball is headed in a great direction, but no, we don't want fans that are going to degrade us and call us racial names.

"We already see what's happening in the world and what we have to deal with in that aspect. We come to play basketball for our job, and it's fun, but we don't want to go to work every day and have social media blown up over things like that. It's uncalled for, and something needs to be done, whether it's [the Fever] checking their fans or this league checking. There's no time for it anymore."

Fox News’ Paulina Dedaj contributed to this report.