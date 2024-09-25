Tempers flare between Caitlin Clark, DeWanna Bonner in intense Game 2 matchup

Tempers flared early in the first half of Game 2 of the Indiana Fever–Connecticut Sun first round series on Wednesday, with Caitlin Clark nearly getting into an altercation with veteran DeWanna Bonner after a missed call.

Clark’s emotions were on full display in the first quarter, but a missed call on a potential landing zone foul by Bonner appeared to set off the star rookie.

Clark took a three-point shot around three minutes into the game, but felt Bonner fouled her when she came back down, knocking her to the ground. Clark made her case towards the sidelines, before Bonner interjected, prompting Clark to shove the veteran back.

The interaction was over as quickly as it began, but the two appeared to exchange words once again later in the half before Clark removed herself from the situation.

Indiana is facing elimination after the Sun pulled off a 93-69 victory over the Fever on Sunday to take a one-game lead at home. Game 2 is in Connecticut, but the Fever are hoping to bring it back home for Game 3 and chance to advance to the semifinals for the first time since 2015.

Clark had 12 points, 4 rebounds, and four assists in the first half.

The Sun led the Fever 41-34 heading into halftime.