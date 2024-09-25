Expand / Collapse search
Tempers flare between Caitlin Clark, DeWanna Bonner in intense Game 2 matchup

The Fever face elimination after a 93-69 loss to the Sun in Game 1

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
UNCASVILLE, Conn. – Tempers flared early in the first half of Game 2 of the Indiana Fever–Connecticut Sun first round series on Wednesday, with Caitlin Clark nearly getting into an altercation with veteran DeWanna Bonner after a missed call.

Clark’s emotions were on full display in the first quarter, but a missed call on a potential landing zone foul by Bonner appeared to set off the star rookie. 

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) is goes to the basket as Connecticut Sun forward Olivia Nelson-Ododa (10) and guard Veronica Burton (22) defend during the first half in Game 2 of a first-round WNBA basketball playoff series, Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2024, in Uncasville, Conn.

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) is goes to the basket as Connecticut Sun forward Olivia Nelson-Ododa (10) and guard Veronica Burton (22) defend during the first half in Game 2 of a first-round WNBA basketball playoff series, Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2024, in Uncasville, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)

Clark took a three-point shot around three minutes into the game, but felt Bonner fouled her when she came back down, knocking her to the ground. Clark made her case towards the sidelines, before Bonner interjected, prompting Clark to shove the veteran back.

The interaction was over as quickly as it began, but the two appeared to exchange words once again later in the half before Clark removed herself from the situation. 

Clark argues with Bonner

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) and Connecticut Sun forward DeWanna Bonner (24) exchange words during the first half in Game 2 of a first-round WNBA basketball playoff series, Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2024, in Uncasville, Conn.  (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)

Indiana is facing elimination after the Sun pulled off a 93-69 victory over the Fever on Sunday to take a one-game lead at home. Game 2 is in Connecticut, but the Fever are hoping to bring it back home for Game 3 and chance to advance to the semifinals for the first time since 2015. 

Clark had 12 points, 4 rebounds, and four assists in the first half. 

Caitlin Clark playoffs

Caitlin Clark #22 of the Indiana Fever drives to the basket during the game against the Connecticut Sun during Round 1 Game 2 of the 2024 WNBA Playoffs on Septmember 25, 2024 at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut.  (Chris Marion/NBAE via Getty Images)

The Sun led the Fever 41-34 heading into halftime. 

