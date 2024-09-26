Sun star Alyssa Thomas rips Fever fans over alleged racism after eliminating Indiana from WNBA playoffs

Connecticut Sun star Alyssa Thomas ripped Indiana Fever fans after eliminating the team from the WNBA playoffs with a gritty Game 2 win on Wednesday night, saying she has "never experienced" this level of racism from a fan base in her 11-year-long career in the league.

Thomas, 32, did not hold back in voicing her frustrations about the "noise" that has surrounded this series between the Sun and the Fever, which made their first playoff appearance in nearly a decade due in large part to rookie Caitlin Clark.

"Honestly, it's been a lot of nonsense. I think in my 11-year career, I've never experienced the racial comments [like I have] from the Indiana Fever fan base," Thomas said. "It's unacceptable, honestly. There's no place for it."

Thomas' comments follow an offensive email that teammate Dijonai Carrington received. Carrington shared a screenshot of the email on her social media prior to Wednesday night’s game. The email directed a racial slur and threats at Carrington.

"We've been professional throughout the whole entire thing, but I've never been called the things that I've been calling on social media, and there's no place for it," Thomas continued. "Basketball is headed in a great direction, but no, we don't want fans that are going to degrade us and call us racial names.

"We already see what's happening in the world and what we have to deal with in that aspect. We come to play basketball for our job, and it's fun, but we don't want to go to work every day and have social media blown up over things like that. It's uncalled for and something needs to be done, whether it's [the Fever] checking their fans or this league checking. There's no time for it anymore."

Head coach Stephanie White echoed that sentiment but directed her message to the media.

"Sport is a microcosm of life in a society. And I think right now -- not right now, but we've seen a lot of racism, sexism, homophobia, transphobia throughout the course of our country. Sport is no exception. And it's unacceptable, to be quite honest," White said.

"We in the media have to do a better job of not allowing trolls in social media to become the story. And I feel like we have allowed trolls in social media to frame the narrative of what the story is, and it's unacceptable. It's unacceptable, and we have to do a better job."

The WNBA released a statement Wednesday night stating that the league is "actively monitoring threat-related activity" and will involve law enforcement "as necessary."

"The WNBA is a competitive league with some of the most elite athletes in the world. While we welcome a growing fan base, the WNBA will not tolerate racist, derogatory, or threatening comments made about players, teams and anyone affiliated with the league. League security is actively monitoring threat-related activity and will work directly with teams and arenas to take appropriate measures, to include involving law enforcement, as necessary."

The Sun will play their semifinal series against the Minnesota Lynx on Sunday.