Caitlin Clark gets poked in eye, shoved to ground in skirmish with Sun players

©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Ryan Gaydos
A WNBA Commissioner’s Cup matchup between the Indiana Fever and Connecticut Sun was chippy until the third quarter when tensions between the two teams boiled over.

Fever star Caitlin Clark was being guarded by Sun guard Jacy Sheldon. As Clark backed Sheldon down at the top of the key, Sheldon poked Clark in the eye. Clark was upset with the move from Sheldon and pushed her away in fury.

Caitlin Clark fouled

Connecticut Sun forward Olivia Nelson-Ododa (10) fouls Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) in the first half of a WNBA basketball game in Indianapolis, Tuesday, June 17, 2025.  (Michael Conroy/AP Photo)

As Clark complained, Sun guard Marina Mabrey came over and shoved Clark to the ground as she had her back turned. Fever and Sun players came over to break up the skirmish.

Clark seemed to be OK as she went back to the bench and waited for the referees to determine their next course of action.

Sheldon’s common foul was upgraded to a flagrant foul. The referees called offsetting technicals on Clark and Sun veteran Tina Charles. Mabrey was also hit with a technical foul and avoided ejection.

Jacy Sheldon and Caitlin Clark

Connecticut Sun guard Jacy Sheldon (4) and Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) express frustration with each other Tuesday, June 17, 2025, during a game between the Indiana Fever and the Connecticut Sun at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. (Grace Smith/IndyStar/USA Today via Imagn Images)

Clark and Sheldon had been aggressive with each other throughout the night. Their rivalry goes back to their college days when Clark was with Iowa and Sheldon was at Ohio State.

The Fever led 55-45 with 4:48 left in the game.

Clark was in the midst of her second game since her return from injury. She lit up the lamp against the New York Liberty over the weekend when she scored 32 points on 11-of-20 from the field. She made seven 3-points in the victory.

Caitlin Clark drives

Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) dribbles the ball while Connecticut Sun guard Jacy Sheldon (4) defends in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. (Trevor Ruszkowski/Imagn Images)

Indiana was able to go back to 5-5 on the season with the victory. Connecticut entered Tuesday night’s game with a 3-7 sitting toward the bottom of the WNBA standings.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.