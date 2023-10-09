Expand / Collapse search
WNBA

WNBA star Kelsey Plum takes playful shot at Tom Brady during Aces playoff game

Brady recently became a minority owner of the Las Vegas Aces

Ryan Gaydos
Published
Las Vegas Aces star Kelsey Plum helped the team get off on the right foot on Sunday with a Game 1 victory over the New York Liberty in the WNBA Finals, 99-82.

Plum had 26 points, five rebounds, an assist and a steal in 36 minutes of action. She also got to put on the performance in front of new Aces minority owner Tom Brady. The former NFL star was seated courtside next to majority owner Mark Davis for the game.

Kelsey Plum dribbles

Kelsey Plum, #10 of the Las Vegas Aces, dribbles the ball during the game against the New York Liberty during Game 1 of the 2023 WNBA Finals on Oct. 8, 2023 at the Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas. (Jeff Bottari/NBAE via Getty Images)

She revealed what she told Brady after the Game 1 win.

"It’s about f’ing time you showed up," Plum told reporters to laughter in the room. "What I love about him is he just was like, 'you already know.’

"Just super excited for his investment in our franchise and understanding what that means, not just us but the league and putting eyes on us," she added. "I joke around, but it's been awesome to have him, and I know he cares. He has daughters and nieces that play women's sports, so he understands the investment that it takes, so it's cool to be a part of."

Kelsey Plum dribbles

New York Liberty guard Courtney Vandersloot, #22, defends against Las Vegas Aces guard Kelsey Plum, #10, in the second half during game one of the 2023 WNBA Finals at Michelob Ultra Arena Oct. 8, 2023 in Las Vegas. (Candice Ward-USA TODAY Sports)

BRITTNEY GRINER NAMED WNBA CO-COMEBACK PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Brady responded in a post on X.

"Nobody is safe from KP," he wrote.

The Aces are looking for their second consecutive championship with superstars like Plum, A’ja Wilson, Jackie Young, Chelsea Gray and Kiah Stokes leading the charge.

Tom Brady watches the Aces

Tom Brady sits court side during the game between the New York Liberty and the Las Vegas Aces during Game 1 of the 2023 WNBA Finals on Oct. 8, 2023 at the Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas. (Jeff Bottari/NBAE via Getty Images)

With a Finals win, Las Vegas will become the first team to win back-to-back titles since the Los Angeles Sparks did it in 2001 and 2002.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.