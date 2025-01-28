Expand / Collapse search
WNBA star Caitlin Clark details 'incredible' experience alongside Taylor Swift at Chiefs' playoff game

Clark sat beside Swift at a divisional round game between the Chiefs and Texans

By Chantz Martin Fox News
Published
Caitlin Clark, the reigning WNBA Rookie of the Year, shared some details about her experience attending an NFL postseason game with Taylor Swift.

Clark sat beside Swift in a luxury suite at Arrowhead Stadium, the home of the Kansas City Chiefs, Jan. 18. The star duo chatted and hugged at times as the Chiefs took on the Houston Texans.

During a recent appearance on a podcast, Clark confirmed she supports the Chiefs and praised Swift's kindness.

"I'm a huge Chiefs fan, and Taylor is a huge Chiefs fan," Caitlin told the "Swarmcast" podcast. "Taylor is very sweet and very kind, and it's a good reminder that people in our position are very normal. We enjoy watching sports and hanging out with our friends. It puts a great perspective on life."

Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift talks with Caitlin Clark

Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift talks with Caitlin Clark of the Indiana Fever during the second half of an AFC divisional playoff between the Houston Texans and the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium Jan. 18, 2025 in Kansas City, Mo.  (Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Since last season, Swift has made frequent appearances at Chiefs games in support of the team and star tight end Travis Kelce.

Clark further raved about her and Swift's shared fondness for the Chiefs. 

"It's just cute to see how excited she is for the Chiefs and getting to share that. I was like, ‘Oh my God, she loves this. She loves the Chiefs as much as me, This is incredible,'" Clark said. 

Clark said the meeting between the Chiefs and Texans ended up being "a perfect game."

"We had so much fun, and, honestly, it was the perfect game. The Chiefs won. It was close at halftime. Travis scores a huge touchdown for the Chiefs. We ended up winning," the Indiana Fever star added. "There was nothing crazy that happened, and we felt confident as it got to the end. It ended up being a perfect game."

Taylor Swift talks with Caitlin Clark

Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift, left, talks with Caitlin Clark of the Indiana Fever during the second half of an AFC divisional playoff between the Houston Texans and the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium Jan. 18, 2025, in Kansas City, Mo.  (Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Clark's surprise appearance at the game captured the attention of the sports world. After noticing Clark was attending the game alongside Swift, longtime sports commentator Skip Bayless shared his thoughts on the duo.

Bayless argued Clark did not "need to be seen with her." 

Bayless, who hosts a weekly podcast, posted a video to his social media platform as he addressed Clark's decision to attend the game with the music star. 

"Can somebody tell me what possessed Caitlin Clark to associate with Taylor Swift?" he asked.

Swift was on hand Sunday to watch the Chiefs defeat the Buffalo Bills in the AFC championship. The Chiefs will take on the NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl Feb. 9 in New Orleans.

Chantz Martin is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.