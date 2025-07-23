WNBA star Angel Reese on the brink of suspension amid foul trouble

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Chicago Sky star Angel Reese is one technical foul away from a suspension from the WNBA.

With seven technical fouls in just her first 22 games of the season already, an eighth would put Reese past the threshold for a one-game suspension, per WNBA rules.

Reese picked up her seventh technical of the season on Tuesday night in the first quarter of a blowout loss to the Lynx. Reese appeared to pick up the technical after being assessed a common foul due to an off-camera interaction with referees.

Reese currently leads all players in the WNBA in technical fouls this season with seven, according to Across the Timeline. Washinton Mystics player Shakira Austin is in second place with five.

Reese got her first technical foul of the season in the season opener against the Indiana Fever and her longtime rival Caitlin Clark. The foul occurred after Reese grabbed an offensive rebound and Clark slapped Reese's arm hard enough to jar the ball loose and knock Reese to the floor.

When Reese got up, she tried to confront Clark before Indiana's Aliyah Boston stepped in between the two players. Clark's third personal foul was upgraded to a flagrant 1, while Boston and Reese each drew technical fouls following a replay review by the referees.

Reese hasn't faced Clark since that game, as Clark has missed multiple games due to injury this season.

Reese then recorded technical fouls against the New York Liberty on May 22, the Dallas Wings on May 31, the Connecticut Sun on June 15, the Los Angeles Sparks on June 29 and the Mystics on July 8.

Last season, Reese only racked up four technical fouls, with one coming against Clark. Meanwhile, Clark came one technical foul shy of suspension last season, racking up seven. However, Clark's seventh technical foul came in the final month of the season, while Reese is already at seven in July.

If Reese is assessed an eight technical and gets suspended, she will lose her game check for that game. Reese has already been vocal about not being paid enough without having to lose a game check.

Reese recently drew attention to herself at the WNBA All-Star game when she spoke out against the WNBA for its handling of recent negotiations with the player's union, the WNBPA, over a new collective bargaining agreement.

Reese said the proposal the WNBA sent to the players was "disrespectful."

"It was an eye-opener for me. Like, hearing the things and hearing the language of things and not things that I was happy to hear. It was disrespectful the things that we were sent back, the proposal that we were sent back," Reese told reporters at WNBA All-Star weekend on Friday.

"It's important to be able to be vocal. If I sit back, it looks like I don't care."

Last October, Reese admitted she couldn't afford to pay her bills based on her WNBA salary, in an Instagram live video, adding she paid $8,000 per month for rent.

"I’m living beyond my means. Hating pays them bills, baby. I just hope you know the WNBA don’t pay my bills at all," she said. "I don’t even think that pays one of my bills. Literally, I’m trying to think of my rent for where I stay at. Let me do the math real quick. I don’t even know my (WNBA) salary, $74,000?"