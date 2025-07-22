Angel Reese mocked for turnover spree in same game where she makes WNBA history

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Angel Reese committed a game-leading nine turnovers in the Chicago Sky's blowout 91-68 loss to the Minnesota Lynx on Tuesday night.

The turnovers occurred the same night that Reese became the first player in WNBA history to record multiple streaks of 10 games with a double-double. With 11 points, 11 rebounds and nine turnovers, some users joked that Reese was on a "triple-double watch," late in the game.

One of the turnovers occurred in the first quarter when Reese tried to simply hand the ball off to a teammate that was right next to her. Instead, Reese softly bounced the ball off her own teammate. The ball was quickly recovered by the Lynx and taken the other way.

"Angel Reese doing Angel Reese things. She plays the game so Lazy. As a long time former Coach, it makes my skin crawl when players do that," one user wrote.

Another user wrote, "It's like watching little kids try to do things they saw on TV."

One of Reese's other turnovers came in the third quarter when she took too many steps without dribbling the ball, as she appeared to get her feet tangled up, and she was called for traveling.

"Boy she traveled into the next city!" one user wrote.

Another user wrote, "She got her own travel agent with all that traveling."

The Sky ended up losing by 23 points and falling to 7-16, and they remain firmly in fifth place in the WNBA's Eastern Conference.

Reese recently drew attention to herself at the WNBA All-Star game when she spoke out against the WNBA for its handling of recent negotiations with the player's union, the WNBPA, over a new collective bargaining agreement.

Reese said the proposal the WNBA sent to the players was "disrespectful."

"It was an eye-opener for me. Like, hearing the things and hearing the language of things and not things that I was happy to hear. It was disrespectful the things that we were sent back, the proposal that we were sent back," Reese told reporters at WNBA All-Star weekend on Friday.

"It's important to be able to be vocal. If I sit back, it looks like I don't care."

Last October, Reese admitted she couldn't afford to pay her bills based on her WNBA salary, in an Instagram live video, adding she paid $8,000 per month for rent.

"I’m living beyond my means. Hating pays them bills, baby. I just hope you know the WNBA don’t pay my bills at all," she said. "I don’t even think that pays one of my bills. Literally, I’m trying to think of my rent for where I stay at. Let me do the math real quick. I don’t even know my (WNBA) salary, $74,000?"