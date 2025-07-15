Caitlin Clark needs to be held back in heated confrontation with WNBA ref

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark needed to be held back during a heated confrontation with WNBA official Mike Price during the team’s game Tuesday night against the Connecticut Sun.

The incident occurred with 4:33 left in the third quarter as officials went to look at whether the Sun or Fever had knocked the ball out of bounds following a missed shot. Clark was seen jawing at Price as she was going back to the bench.

"Are you f----ing kidding me?" she appeared to say as Fever assistant Briann January dragged her back to the bench.

As officials continued to look at the replay, the ESPN broadcast showed Clark yelling over toward the officials again.

"That’s just rude. Grow up," she said. "Come here, come here. Unbelievable."

Price seemed undeterred by Clark’s comments. The Fever superstar somehow managed to avoid receiving a technical foul.

Clark’s struggles from the floor have been noted as she continued to work her way back from a groin injury. She came into the contest 1-for-28 from 3-point range on the road and wrapped the team’s win over the Sun 1-for-7 from 3-point range and 4-for-14 overall.

She finished 14 points, eight rebounds and seven assists.

Clark came alive in the fourth quarter, scoring nine straight points for Indiana. But she left the floor in tears with under 2 minutes to play as she appeared to tweak her groin again.

She came up lame after a bounce pass to Kelsey Mitchell.

Indiana won the game 85-77 but with the All-Star Game looming, Clark’s health became a question once again.

Kelsey Mitchell led Indiana with 20 points.

Sun veteran Tina Charles had 21 points and 11 rebounds in the loss.