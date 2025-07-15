Expand / Collapse search
©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Indiana Fever

Caitlin Clark needs to be held back in heated confrontation with WNBA ref

Clark helped Indiana to a win but left the game in tears as she appeared to tweak her groin

Ryan Gaydos
Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark needed to be held back during a heated confrontation with WNBA official Mike Price during the team’s game Tuesday night against the Connecticut Sun.

The incident occurred with 4:33 left in the third quarter as officials went to look at whether the Sun or Fever had knocked the ball out of bounds following a missed shot. Clark was seen jawing at Price as she was going back to the bench.

Caitlin Clark plays to the crowd

Indiana Fever's Caitlin Clark (22) gestures to the crowd during the first half of a WNBA basketball game against the Connecticut Sun Tuesday, July 15, 2025, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

"Are you f----ing kidding me?" she appeared to say as Fever assistant Briann January dragged her back to the bench.

As officials continued to look at the replay, the ESPN broadcast showed Clark yelling over toward the officials again.

"That’s just rude. Grow up," she said. "Come here, come here. Unbelievable."

Price seemed undeterred by Clark’s comments. The Fever superstar somehow managed to avoid receiving a technical foul.

Clark’s struggles from the floor have been noted as she continued to work her way back from a groin injury. She came into the contest 1-for-28 from 3-point range on the road and wrapped the team’s win over the Sun 1-for-7 from 3-point range and 4-for-14 overall.

Caitlin Clark grins

Indiana Fever's Caitlin Clark warms up before a WNBA basketball game against the Connecticut Sun, Tuesday, July 15, 2025, in Boston.  (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

She finished 14 points, eight rebounds and seven assists.

Clark came alive in the fourth quarter, scoring nine straight points for Indiana. But she left the floor in tears with under 2 minutes to play as she appeared to tweak her groin again.

She came up lame after a bounce pass to Kelsey Mitchell.

Indiana won the game 85-77 but with the All-Star Game looming, Clark’s health became a question once again.

Kelsey Mitchell led Indiana with 20 points.

Fever fans hold up jerseys

Young fans hold team jerseys for Indiana Fever's Caitlin Clark before a WNBA basketball game against the Connecticut Sun, Tuesday, July 15, 2025, in Boston.  (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

Sun veteran Tina Charles had 21 points and 11 rebounds in the loss.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.