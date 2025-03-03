WNBA champ's defiant message after suggesting US puts focus on 'profit and money over people'

Natasha Cloud, the WNBA champion guard who currently plays for the Connecticut Sun, fired off a defiant message on social media following her suggestion that the U.S. has focused on profit over people many times.

Cloud made the remarks in an interview with The Associated Press and defended programs that promote diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI). Amid criticism over her words, Cloud didn’t appear to waver.

"Thing is I’m not soft, & words don’t hurt me lol are we 5? it still remains people over profit," she wrote on X. "If yall truly about being unbiased… Google search any overseas media coverage of what’s happening in America.

"Then come back to me and tell me the whole world crazy."

Cloud said last week it was important for athletes to speak out now more than ever as Trump ended government DEI programs, and corporations followed suit.

"The systems of power are working as they always were intended to work," Cloud said. "And it’s time to break down a system that has only been about White men."

Cloud then said she believed the county had put its focus on "money over people."

"I understand the business aspect and I understand the human aspect," Cloud said. "Too often this country has put the human aspect aside, and put profit and money over people."

The three-time All-Defensive Team selection has not shied away from speaking her mind on social media.

She called on Americans to speak out against the high cost of living in the U.S. and had a tiff with former NBA player Enes Kanter Freedom over criticisms of the country in 2023.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.