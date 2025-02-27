WNBA champ Natasha Cloud says 'it's time to break down a system that has only been about White men'

WNBA champion Natasha Cloud talked about her passion for social justice on Thursday.

Cloud, who previously spoke out against the U.S. government on social media over the cost of living in May 2024, spoke this week in defense of DEI after President Donald Trump ordered the elimination of several government DEI programs.

"The systems of power are working as they always were intended to work," Cloud told The Associated Press. "And it’s time to break down a system that has only been about White men."

Cloud added that she believes the country is putting "money over people."

"I understand the business aspect and I understand the human aspect," Cloud said. "Too often this country has put the human aspect aside, and put profit and money over people."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The 33-year-old Connecticut Sun guard's previous statement on the cost of living called for Americans of all backgrounds to speak up about the high cost of living.

"At some point we gotta put our differences aside and understand WE ARE ALL GETTING f-----. & idk about yall im tired of this s---. Everybody can eat. They just make us think everyone eating means someone’s taking from your plate. A lie. Our government been taking all OUR food," she wrote on X. "Forreal idc if you’re a republican or a democrat. White black brown..idc what your religion or sexual preference is. Etc.

"If you don’t wanna fight for a stranger than fight for Yourself Your kids Your grandkids Your parents who worked their entire lives to not be able to afford retiring Your sister who pays thousand for insulin that costs dollars to make Your daughter in 100k debt after college."

UCONN STAR PAIGE BUECKERS SAYS EMBRACING CHRISTIANITY IS BECOMING MORE COMMON IN WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

In that post, Cloud tagged the Democratic Party, Republican Party, former President Joe Biden and former Vice President Kamala Harris, while pointing out issues like inflation and the national minimum wage.

But prior to that, in 2020, Cloud sat out the WNBA season to focus on community reform efforts and join the George Floyd protests. She also used her social media platforms that year to call for WNBA arenas to be used as polling locations.

Now, Cloud is just one of the players on the Connecticut Sun calling for political activism at the start of Trump's second term.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Her Connecticut Sun teammate DiJonai Carrington incited fierce backlash by wearing an anti-Trump shirt in January, and a week later she called for WNBA players to "take action."

"We see that some of the policies are already going into action, and, of course, that means that as the WNBA and being at the forefront of a lot of these movements, it's time for us to also take action," Carrington said. "It definitely needs to happen as women, women's rights being taken away, like, now, LGBTQ rights being taken away now. They haven't happened yet, but definitely in the works."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.