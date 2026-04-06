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War With Iran

WNBA champ Natasha Cloud takes issue with Trump's Iran message on Easter

Cloud previously criticized the administration's use of ICE and called the US 'trash'

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
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Trump issues warning to Iran if a deal is not reached: 'Living in hell' Video

Trump issues warning to Iran if a deal is not reached: 'Living in hell'

Chief foreign correspondent Trey Yingst shares details from a conversation he had with President Donald Trump surrounding negotiations to end armed conflict, threatening to blow up bridges, power plants and take over Iran's oil.

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WNBA champion Natasha Cloud criticized President Donald Trump on Sunday after he fired off a strong message toward Iran on Easter morning.

Cloud teed off on Trump in messages posted on Threads.

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Natasha Cloud celebrating after a basketball game at Barclay's Center

Natasha Cloud of the Phantom BC celebrates after defeating Vinyl BC 83-75 at Barclay's Center in Brooklyn, N.Y., on March 2, 2026. (Wendell Cruz/Imagn Images)

"A sitting president who claims to be ‘a God fearing man’ to be tweeting on Easter Sunday that he will bomb Iran’s infrastructure IS NOT A MAN OF CHRIST," the New York Liberty guard wrote.

"A reminder that yes Jesus died for our sins, but He was murdered by….the governing Authority. He did not follow THEIR law, because THEIR law is not God’s law. A part we TOO often just pass over."

Cloud then wrote about how terrorism is defined in the U.S.

"In the United States, terrorism is defined by federal law as:

"The unlawful use of force or violence against persons or property to intimidate or coerce a government, the civilian population, or any segment thereof, in furtherance of political or social objectives," she added.

New York Liberty guard Natasha Cloud dribbling basketball at Barclays Center

New York Liberty guard Natasha Cloud plays at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y., on Aug. 19, 2025. (Wendell Cruz/Imagn Images)

LIVE UPDATES: TRUMP WARNS IRAN HE MAY STRIKE 'EVERY POWER PLANT' AS DEADLINE TO REOPEN HORMUZ NEARS

Cloud had previously called out the Trump administration’s use of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers and, nearly three years ago, got into a feud with former NBA player Enes Kanter Freedom after she called the U.S. "trash" before the Fourth of July holiday.

On Sunday, Trump warned Iran that U.S. military forces could attack power plants and bridges in Iran if the Strait of Hormuz isn’t opened.

"Tuesday will be Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran. There will be nothing like it!!! Open the F----n’ Strait, you crazy bastards, or you’ll be living in Hell - JUST WATCH! Praise be to Allah," he wrote on Truth Social.

US President Donald Trump answering a question in the Oval Office

US President Donald Trump takes a question from a reporter after signing an executive order in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, on March 31, 2026. (Brendan Smialowski/AFP)

Trump is expected to deliver an update on the U.S. military operation in Iran on Monday.

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He has said the war with Iran is "nearing completion," but a looming deadline could determine whether the conflict is actually ending — or about to escalate.

Fox News’ Morgan Phillips contributed to this report.

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Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

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