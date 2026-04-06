WNBA champ Natasha Cloud takes issue with Trump's Iran message on Easter

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

WNBA champion Natasha Cloud criticized President Donald Trump on Sunday after he fired off a strong message toward Iran on Easter morning.

Cloud teed off on Trump in messages posted on Threads.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"A sitting president who claims to be ‘a God fearing man’ to be tweeting on Easter Sunday that he will bomb Iran’s infrastructure IS NOT A MAN OF CHRIST," the New York Liberty guard wrote.

"A reminder that yes Jesus died for our sins, but He was murdered by….the governing Authority. He did not follow THEIR law, because THEIR law is not God’s law. A part we TOO often just pass over."

Cloud then wrote about how terrorism is defined in the U.S.

"In the United States, terrorism is defined by federal law as:

"The unlawful use of force or violence against persons or property to intimidate or coerce a government, the civilian population, or any segment thereof, in furtherance of political or social objectives," she added.

LIVE UPDATES: TRUMP WARNS IRAN HE MAY STRIKE 'EVERY POWER PLANT' AS DEADLINE TO REOPEN HORMUZ NEARS

Cloud had previously called out the Trump administration’s use of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers and, nearly three years ago, got into a feud with former NBA player Enes Kanter Freedom after she called the U.S. "trash" before the Fourth of July holiday.

On Sunday, Trump warned Iran that U.S. military forces could attack power plants and bridges in Iran if the Strait of Hormuz isn’t opened.

"Tuesday will be Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran. There will be nothing like it!!! Open the F----n’ Strait, you crazy bastards, or you’ll be living in Hell - JUST WATCH! Praise be to Allah," he wrote on Truth Social.

Trump is expected to deliver an update on the U.S. military operation in Iran on Monday.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

He has said the war with Iran is "nearing completion," but a looming deadline could determine whether the conflict is actually ending — or about to escalate.

Fox News’ Morgan Phillips contributed to this report.