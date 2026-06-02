NFL great Aaron Donald may come out of retirement to join Myles Garrett on Rams' defense, ex-teammate says

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The Los Angeles Rams stunned the NFL with their blockbuster trade for Myles Garrett on Monday, but could they have even more reinforcements on their defensive line on the way?

Aaron Donald's former Rams teammate, Michael Brockers, said that the NFL great might be considering coming out of retirement.

"(I have) some knowledge that others might not have … My guy is staying ready so he doesn’t have to get ready," Brockers said during a recent appearance on "Locked On Rams Squad Show."

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Brockers played with Donald for six seasons in Los Angeles. Donald retired after the 2023 season, concluding one of the most dominant runs a defensive tackle has ever had in the sport.

Donald, 35, made the Pro Bowl in all 10 of his seasons, was named Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2014 and was named the NFL’s Defensive Player of the Year three times. In 154 career games, he recorded 543 tackles with 111 sacks and 24 forced fumbles.

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Donald dropped a hint that he might be returning in a recent Instagram post that showed a video of him working out. In the post’s caption, he included that he was "#ready," and the song that played over the video was Bixst’s "Ain’t Done."

A defensive line of Donald and Garrett would guarantee little sleep for opposing offensive coordinators and quarterbacks. Garrett, who became one of the best players in Cleveland Browns history during his nine-year tenure, set the NFL record for most sacks in a single season with 23 last year.

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Garrett, 30, has been named the NFL’s Defensive Player of the Year in two of the last three seasons. In 134 career games, Garrett has recorded 412 tackles with 125.5 sacks and 23 forced fumbles.

A defensive line that includes Donald and Garrett would bring reminders of their Super Bowl-winning team in 2021. The Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI with a fearsome defensive line that featured Donald, A’Shawn Robinson, Greg Gaines, Von Miller and Leonard Floyd.