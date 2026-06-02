Jaxson Dart showers girlfriend Marissa Ayers with praise after Miami Swim Week runway debut

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New York Giants star quarterback Jaxson Dart heaped praise on his girlfriend, Marissa Ayers, after she made her runway debut at Miami Swim Week on Friday.

Dart, 23, reposted a picture of Ayers in a bikini to his Instagram Story and was effusive in his support.

"So proud of you!" Dart wrote with a heart emoji. He also wrote "Mineee" with a smiling emoji with hearts around it.

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"You killed it babyy," Dart added in all caps with a star emoji.

Ayers is a model and an influencer and made her debut in the White Fox Boutique swim show, named La Tropica, at the Setai. Dart was in the front row at the Miami Beach luxury hotel supporting Ayers, according to the New York Post.

She wore a purple bikini and kitten heels down the runway.

The couple has been out and about throughout the offseason. Dart and Ayers were seen together on a fishing trip in January. They dazzled at Churchill Downs for the Kentucky Derby as well.

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The couple were first linked together when they were seen together at a Halloween party in October. Ayers was seen with Dart’s family on the sideline prior to the Giants’ 33-15 loss to the New England Patriots in early December.

They cemented their relationship when Ayers posted a slideshow of photos of them together at the beginning of January.

Ayers, who graduated from the University of Alabama in May, is a ring girl for Jake Paul's Most Valuable Promotions. She was seen in the ring for the Jahmal Harvey-Kevin Cervantes and the Paul-Anthony Joshua fights.

Dart has not just made headlines for his excursions with his girlfriend, as he introduced President Trump at a rally in New York last month, which caused a stir.

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Dart played in 14 games in his rookie season, starting 12 of them. The team had a 4-8 record in his starts, as he completed 63.7% of his passes for 2,272 yards, with 15 touchdowns and five interceptions.

He was also dynamic as a runner, rushing the ball 86 times for 487 yards and nine rushing touchdowns.

The Giants hope he can take his game to another level in his second season.