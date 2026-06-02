Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

New York Giants

Jaxson Dart showers girlfriend Marissa Ayers with praise after Miami Swim Week runway debut

Ayers wore a purple bikini and kitten heels down the runway

Ryan Canfield By Ryan Canfield Fox News
close
Michele Tafoya on Jaxson Dart introducing Trump | Don't @ Me w/Dan Dakich Video

Michele Tafoya on Jaxson Dart introducing Trump | Don't @ Me w/Dan Dakich

Michele Tafoya weighs in on the Jaxson Dart-Abdul Carter situation and the fallout that came with him introducing the president.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

New York Giants star quarterback Jaxson Dart heaped praise on his girlfriend, Marissa Ayers, after she made her runway debut at Miami Swim Week on Friday.

Dart, 23, reposted a picture of Ayers in a bikini to his Instagram Story and was effusive in his support.

"So proud of you!" Dart wrote with a heart emoji. He also wrote "Mineee" with a smiling emoji with hearts around it.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Marissa Ayers walking the runway at Miami Swim Week in Miami Beach, Florida

Marissa Ayers walks the runway for the White Fox Presents: La Tropica Runway Show during Miami Swim Week at The Setai Miami Beach on May 29, 2026, in Miami Beach, Fla. (Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for White Fox)

"You killed it babyy," Dart added in all caps with a star emoji.

Ayers is a model and an influencer and made her debut in the White Fox Boutique swim show, named La Tropica, at the Setai. Dart was in the front row at the Miami Beach luxury hotel supporting Ayers, according to the New York Post.

She wore a purple bikini and kitten heels down the runway.

The couple has been out and about throughout the offseason. Dart and Ayers were seen together on a fishing trip in January. They dazzled at Churchill Downs for the Kentucky Derby as well.

ZERO BS. JUST DAKICH. TAKE THE DON'T @ ME PODCAST ON THE ROAD. DOWNLOAD NOW!

Marissa Ayers walking on runway at Miami Swim Week event

Marissa Ayers attends the White Fox Presents: La Tropica Runway Show during Miami Swim Week at The Setai Miami Beach on May 29, 2026, in Miami Beach, Fla. (Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for White Fox)

The couple were first linked together when they were seen together at a Halloween party in October. Ayers was seen with Dart’s family on the sideline prior to the Giants’ 33-15 loss to the New England Patriots in early December.

They cemented their relationship when Ayers posted a slideshow of photos of them together at the beginning of January.

Ayers, who graduated from the University of Alabama in May, is a ring girl for Jake Paul's Most Valuable Promotions. She was seen in the ring for the Jahmal Harvey-Kevin Cervantes and the Paul-Anthony Joshua fights.

Dart has not just made headlines for his excursions with his girlfriend, as he introduced President Trump at a rally in New York last month, which caused a stir.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Jaxson Dart and Marissa Ayers standing together at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky

Jaxson Dart and Marissa Ayers attend the Kentucky Derby 152 at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky., on May 2, 2026. (Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images)

Dart played in 14 games in his rookie season, starting 12 of them. The team had a 4-8 record in his starts, as he completed 63.7% of his passes for 2,272 yards, with 15 touchdowns and five interceptions.

He was also dynamic as a runner, rushing the ball 86 times for 487 yards and nine rushing touchdowns.

The Giants hope he can take his game to another level in his second season.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Canfield is a digital production assistant for Fox News Digital.

Close modal

Continue