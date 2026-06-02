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Golfer smashes car's windshield with tee shot, gets confronted by car on course, then aces very next hole

The player carded a triple bogey after a truck drove at him on the fairway, then aced the very next hole

By Mark Harris Fox News
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Golf is inexplicably random at every level, which is one of the key components of what makes it such a perfect game. A player truly never knows what exactly is going to come after making contact with a golf ball with a swing, and this story out of a qualifier in Ohio may be the greatest example of that we've ever seen.

The story was first reported by Ryan French at MondayQ, who does the Lord's work covering amateur golf, Monday qualifiers, cheating accusations, and essentially the side of golf absent from the spotlight.

At the center of it all is amateur golfer Mark Knecht, who hit an errant tee shot during his U.S. Senior Open qualifying round at Miami Valley Country Club in Dayton. It wasn't your typical bad tee shot, however, at least not when it came to the events that immediately followed.

U.S. Senior Open Championship

A detailed view of the 18th hole sign during the final round of the U.S. Senior Open Championship 2025 at Broadmoor Golf Club on June 29, 2025 in Colorado Springs, Colorado. (Photo by Andrew Wevers/Getty Images) (Andrew Wevers/Getty Images)

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While playing the par-4 12th hole, Knecht hit a tee shot way offline, but didn't exactly know where his golf ball ended up. He hit a provisional off the tee just in case his first tee shot couldn't be found or left the property.

According to French, Knecht and his playing partners searched for the first tee shot for the allotted three minutes but were unsuccessful in finding it. From there, he played his provisional onto the green, but seconds later, he quickly figured out exactly where his original tee shot ended up.

The red pickup truck with a cracked windshield that was driving down the middle of the fairway searching for the player responsible for the damage gave it away.

USGA flag

USGA flag flies near the construction of the new clubhouse during day two of the 76th U.S. Junior Amateur Championship on the South Course at Oakland Hills Country Club on July 23, 2024 in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Getty Images) (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

Greg Davies, a player in Knecht's group, explained that the driver stopped the truck "10 to 15 yards" short of the players in the fairway.

His playing partners, caddies and the many rules officials on the scene never gave up Knecht's identity during the confrontation, which eventually ended when the driver took his truck back up the fairway and up to the clubhouse to seek payment for the damage.

While already remarkable given what had unfolded, the story was far from finished.

After looking up to see a truck driving at him in the middle of a fairway on a golf course, getting into a heated back-and-forth, and then carding a triple bogey on the hole, Knecht and his playing partners still had six holes left to play.

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A detail of USGA marker flags

A detail of USGA marker flags during a practice round prior to the 123rd U.S. Open Championship at The Los Angeles Country Club on June 14, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images) (Harry How/Getty Images)

It turns out that they only needed one hole to make the memorable round one that they'll never, ever forget.

As the last player to hit on the 143-yard par-3 13th hole, Knecht hit a shot that never left the flagstick, and took one hop and in, according to Davies.

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A lost tee shot, a fear for your life with a pickup truck driving directly at you, a triple bogey and a hole-in-one in the span of just two holes. Absolute insanity.

Knecht ultimately shot a five-over 76, and signed a scorecard containing a rare 1 and 7 combo. He didn't manage to qualify for the U.S. Senior Open, but he certainly earned himself a story he'll be able to tell anyone who will listen for the rest of his life.

Mark Harris is a writer for OutKick.

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