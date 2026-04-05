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Donald Trump

Trump vows US will strike Iran’s power plants, bridges if Strait of Hormuz is not reopened

By Stephen Sorace Fox News
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Trump touts retrieval of missing US airman from Iran: 'We got him' Video

Trump touts retrieval of missing US airman from Iran: 'We got him'

Fox News chief foreign correspondent Trey Yingst reports on U.S. forces rescuing a missing crew member from southern Iran in an extraction operation as Operation Epic Fury escalates.

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President Donald Trump handed down a profanity-laced deadline to Iran in a social media post on Sunday, signaling the U.S. will target the regime's power plants and bridges on Tuesday if the Strait of Hormuz is not reopened.

"Tuesday will be Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran," Trump's post read. "There will be nothing like it!!! Open the F----- Strait, you crazy bastards, or you’ll be living in Hell - JUST WATCH! Praise be to Allah."

Donald Trump in dark suit and red tie looking ahead stern

President Donald Trump arrives from the Blue Room to speak about the Iran war from the Cross Hall of the White House on Wednesday, April 1, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, Pool)

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