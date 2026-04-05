Trump vows US will strike Iran’s power plants, bridges if Strait of Hormuz is not reopened

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President Donald Trump handed down a profanity-laced deadline to Iran in a social media post on Sunday, signaling the U.S. will target the regime's power plants and bridges on Tuesday if the Strait of Hormuz is not reopened.

"Tuesday will be Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran," Trump's post read. "There will be nothing like it!!! Open the F----- Strait, you crazy bastards, or you’ll be living in Hell - JUST WATCH! Praise be to Allah."

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