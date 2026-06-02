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French Open

Andy Roddick calls out 'weird' request for Aryna Sabalenka to dance after French Open win over Naomi Osaka

Broadcaster Fabrice Santoro asked for music to be played and requested Sabalenka moonwalk at Roland-Garros

Scott Thompson By Scott Thompson Fox News
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Aryna Sabalenka being asked to dance after defeating Naomi Osaka in the French Open has one former American tennis star perplexed.

It was an awkward scene at Roland-Garros when Sabalenka, who beat Osaka in straight sets, 7-5, 6-3, was asked by broadcaster and ex-player Fabrice Santoro to dance with the crowd. He even asked for music to be played.

Sabalenka obliged despite being hesitant at first, but it was a confusing situation for many in the tennis industry, including Andy Roddick.

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Aryna Sabalenka dancing during post-match interview at French Open in Paris

Aryna Sabalenka dances to Michael Jackson's "Thriller" during her post-match interview after defeating Naomi Osaka in the fourth round on Day Nine of the 2026 French Open at Roland Garros in Paris, France, on June 1, 2026. (Robert Prange/Getty Images)

Roddick, who took home a single Grand Slam title in his career at the 2003 U.S. Open, spoke about Santoro’s request on his "Served" podcast.

"I like him, but saying, ‘Will you dance for us?’ is just such a weird thing to ask. I don’t like it," Roddick stated. "And then when she does it a little bit and it’s kind of over, to then ask her to moonwalk. …I don’t know. Maybe people loved it, and I might be in the minority."

TENNIS STAR MOCKS JEERING CROWD WITH PROVOCATIVE DANCE AFTER AUSTRALIAN OPEN VICTORY

The moonwalk ask came from Michael Jackson’s "Thriller" playing over the speakers at Court Philippe-Chatrier.

Roddick said he understands "the personality side" of how post-match interviews are conducted, but he couldn’t get past this one.

"Props to her for doing it, but I just thought it was weird. I think that’s such a strange thing to ask somebody to do in a professional setting."

Former tennis player Andy Roddick hosting Served podcast live at Laver Cup Fan Zone

Former tennis player Andy Roddick hosts the Served podcast live from the Fan Zone during day two of Laver Cup 2025 at Chase Center in San Francisco, Calif., on Sept. 20, 2025. (Miikka Skaffari/Getty Images for Laver Cup)

It’s worth noting that Sabalenka and Novak Djokovic, who was surprisingly upset in his last match at Roland-Garros, seemed to be having a competition with post-match celebration dances throughout the French Open.

That ended, though, when Djokovic lost his third-round matchup with Spain’s Joao Fonseca, a 19-year-old phenom who came back from down 2-0 in the match to win in a thrilling fashion across five sets.

But there have been moments in the past where viral reactions have been sought after during these post-match situations, some of which come across as uncomfortable or awkward.

Roddick clearly found this one to be, and Sabalenka will have at least one more match moving forward as she searches for her first French Open victory.

Aryna Sabalenka dancing during a post-match interview at the French Open in Paris

Aryna Sabalenka dances to Michael Jackson's "Thriller" during her post-match interview after defeating Naomi Osaka in the fourth round on Day Nine of the 2026 French Open at Roland Garros in Paris, France, on June 1, 2026. (Robert Prange/Getty Images)

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The 28-year-old current world No. 1 in women’s singles has four Grand Slam singles titles under her belt, including two wins at the U.S. Open in 2024 and 2025. She also took home the Australian Open crown in 2023 and 2024.

Sabalenka will take on No. 25 Diana Shnaider in the quarterfinals on Wednesday at 6:10 a.m. ET.

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.

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