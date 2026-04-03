Iran war nears ‘completion’ as Trump eyes deadline — what the endgame could look like

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President Donald Trump says the war with Iran is "nearing completion," but a looming deadline could determine whether the conflict is actually ending — or about to escalate.

"We are going to finish the job, and we’re going to finish it very fast. We’re getting very close," Trump said Wednesday night, adding that U.S. forces will "hit them extremely hard over the next two to three weeks" and "bring them back to the Stone Ages, where they belong."

As the war enters what analysts describe as its final phase, the administration is signaling a shift from broad military gains to a narrower endgame — raising questions about what "finishing the job" actually means militarily and politically.

Trump gave Iran until Tuesday to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, warning that failure to comply could trigger sweeping strikes on the country’s energy infrastructure.

TRUMP PAUSES IRAN ENERGY PLANT STRIKES FOR 10 DAYS AS TALKS ‘GOING VERY WELL’

"If no deal is made … we are going to hit each and every one of their electric-generating plants, very hard and probably simultaneously," he said.

"With a little more time, we can easily OPEN THE HORMUZ STRAIT, TAKE THE OIL, & MAKE A FORTUNE. IT WOULD BE A "GUSHER" FOR THE WORLD???" he said on Truth Social Friday.

The U.S. already has begun expanding its target set to include major infrastructure. This week, American strikes hit one of Iran’s largest bridges — a critical transportation artery — signaling that mixed-use infrastructure supporting military logistics is now firmly on the table.

"The biggest bridge in Iran comes tumbling down, never to be used again — Much more to follow!" Trump wrote on Truth Social. "IT IS TIME FOR IRAN TO MAKE A DEAL BEFORE IT IS TOO LATE."

That raises a central question heading into the final weeks: what, exactly, would "finishing the job" look like?

Military analysts say it is unlikely to be a single decisive strike. Instead, the endgame may unfold as a series of escalating options — from intensified attacks on Iran’s remaining missile and drone network, to broader strikes on infrastructure designed to force the regime into a deal, or a longer-term strategy of containing Iran’s capabilities from above.

"We will continue to see very aggressive attrition of offensive and defensive targets, as well as infrastructure targets," said RP Newman, a retired Marine ground combat veteran and counterterrorism consultant.

Some critics doubted that Trump has a clear exit strategy.

Trump's public address Wednesday "was a summary, somewhat in chronological order, of things he’s already said on social media for the last month — and that, in and of itself, reveals that he doesn’t have a plan," said Trita Parsi, a geopolitical analyst with the Quincy Institute, on X. "I think he wants to get out of this war. I just don’t think he knows how."

Rather than winding down, Newman said, the U.S. may still be expanding its options. "That gives the President more options and it gives the enemy an additional problem set to ponder."

He also cautioned that Iran retains significant capability despite weeks of strikes.

"Iran likely has more missiles and drones remaining in their inventory than some people in organizations think or are claiming," Newman said.

Recent U.S. intelligence assessments cited by CNN suggest that roughly half of Iran’s missile launchers remain intact and thousands of drones are still in its arsenal.

Behnam Taleblu, a senior fellow at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, said the likely objective now is to "degrade and defang the regime of its long-range strike capabilities and prevent it from being able to pose a threat abroad."

That effort, he said, would focus not just on weapons, but on the systems that sustain them.

"The regime’s bases that house these missiles and drones need to be targeted and collapsed … as well as the domestic supply chain and defense industrial base that supports these projectiles," Taleblu said.

At the same time, the administration appears to be signaling limits to how far it will go.

Trump has suggested the U.S. may rely on continuous surveillance of Iran’s nuclear sites rather than launching new strikes or sending in ground forces to seize enriched uranium — a strategy Taleblu described as "watching them like a hawk."

WHY TRUMP’S WAR SPEECH FAILED: DECLARING VICTORY BUT STILL BOMBING IRAN BACK TO THE ‘STONE AGES’

The influx of thousands of new troops from Marine Expeditionary Units and the 82nd Airborne Division in recent weeks has fueled speculation that the U.S. may be eyeing a ground operation to seize Kharg Island or recover Iran’s nuclear stockpile — estimated at more than 400 kilograms of highly enriched uranium — believed to be entombed deep within the Isfahan tunnel complex since the U.S. first collapsed its entrances in June 2025.

That approach could allow Washington to step back militarily while maintaining pressure, but it risks leaving key elements of Iran’s nuclear program intact.

"Keeping this material relatively accessible for the regime will mean that this will be a problem that the U.S. will be coming back to," Taleblu said.

Trump also has signaled that, even as the U.S. pressures Iran to reopen the Strait in the short term, it may not pay a role in securing global energy flows, shifting more responsibility to allies.

"To those countries that can’t get fuel… go to the Strait and just take it. Protect it. Use it for yourselves," he said.

Still, whether the war can truly be "finished" within Trump’s timeline remains uncertain.

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Iran is believed to retain portions of its missile and drone arsenal, and analysts warn that even a degraded regime could continue to pose a threat — particularly if key capabilities survive the current campaign.

What happens next may depend on whether the pressure applied in the coming days — especially ahead of the April 6 deadline — is enough to force an outcome.