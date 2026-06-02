Jazz Chisholm Jr. says Yankees will 'for sure' win the World Series this season on late-night TV

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The New York Yankees are hoping to avoid another "June Swoon" as they sit near the top of the MLB standings.

The Yankees are two games back in the loss column of the gritty Tampa Bay Rays in the AL East, yet their .610 winning percentage at 36-23 is the fifth-best mark in the league.

With back-to-back reigning MVP Aaron Judge having just turned 34, and next year's MLB season in the balance of tenuous CBA talks, it seems like if not now, when, for the Bronx Bombers.

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But second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. believes "when" is in fact now.

Chisholm appeared with Jimmy Fallon on Monday night during the Yanks' off day and said the Yankees will "for sure" win the World Series this season.

When Fallon asked what the team's "ultimate" goal is, Chisholm did not hesitate.

"I mean, to win a World Series. We’re in New York," Chisholm answered.

The Yankees have made the postseason in eight out of the last nine seasons, but have made just one Fall Classic that ended in embarrassing fashion. But this season seems a bit different from prior years.

YANKEES DELIVER 'REMARKABLE' 13-RUN INNING BEHIND AARON JUDGE'S PEP TALK TO WAKE UP HIS TEAMMATES

While young phenom Cam Schlittler has placed himself right in the American League Cy Young Award conversation, Gerrit Cole has returned from Tommy John surgery and has thrown 13 scoreless innings to start his season — all while Max Fried is set to return from an injury.

Ben Rice leads the majors in OPS, Cody Bellinger leads the American League in WAR, and the team is again hitting home runs at a league-high level. This is all with Judge not quite hitting his stride yet, either.

The long ball, though, has disappeared in October, and it's wound up in the team's second-longest World Series drought since winning their first in 1923.

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Surely, Yankees fans will be hoping this prediction goes better than when Chisholm predicted he would hit 50 home runs and steal 50 bases — he currently has six homers and 14 swiped bags. Shohei Ohtani became the first player to join the 50-50 club in 2024.

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