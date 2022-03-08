WNBA star Brittney Griner among Americans being held on 'false charges' in Russia, congresswoman says

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, D-Texas, said Tuesday she and her constituents are demanding Russia release WNBA star Brittney Griner after she was arrested in the country last month.

Griner’s arrest was first reported over the weekend by The New York Times. She was arrested at a Moscow airport after Russian authorities said a search of her luggage revealed she had vape cartridges, which were said to contain oil derived from cannabis. Griner could face up to 10 years in prison if convicted. Lee has since been firm in her demands for Griner’s release.

"You wonder, what is the evil purpose of Putin's government to have her at this time," she said.

Lee suggested Griner was among Americans being held on "false charges" in Russia.

"… Here's the point for all of those being held in Russia, all of those Americans being held in Russia on false charges, they should be released now," Lee said, vowing not to put anyone in more danger.

Cherelle Griner, the Phoenix Mercury center’s wife, expressed in an Instagram post on Monday how much she missed her.

"We love you babe! People say ‘stay busy.’ Yet, there’s not a task in this world that could keep any of us from worrying about you. My heart, our hearts, are all skipping beats everyday that goes by. I miss your voice. I miss your presence," she wrote. "You’re our person! There are no words to express this pain. I’m hurting, we’re hurting. We await the day to love on you as a family."

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Sunday the U.S. would provide any assistance to an American being held on foreign soil.

"There’s only so much I can say given the privacy considerations at this point. Whenever an American is detained anywhere in the world, we of course stand ready to provide every possible assistance, and that includes in Russia," Blinken said. "We have an embassy team that’s working on the cases of other Americans who are detained in Russia. We’re doing everything we can to see to it that their rights are upheld and respected."

While Griner has spent her summers playing for the Mercury since she left Baylor, she’s spent her last seven winters in Russia where she earns more than $1 million per season. The figure is more than quadruple her WNBA salary.

She last played for her Russian team, UMMC Ekaterinburg, on Jan. 29 before the league took a two-week break in early February for the FIBA World Cup qualifying tournaments.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.