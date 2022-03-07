Expand / Collapse search
WNBA star Brittney Griner's wife thanks fans for their support, asks for privacy after player's arrest

Griner has spent some winters playing in Russia during WNBA offseasons

By Ryan Gaydos
The wife of WNBA star Brittney Griner, who was arrested in Russia last month, thanked everyone for their support of the Phoenix Mercury center while she deals with apparent legal troubles.

Cherelle Griner posted a picture Sunday of her with the basketball star and wrote a message to fans awaiting more details about the WNBA player’s incident.

Brittney Griner of the Phoenix Mercury kisses her wife, Cherelle Griner, in the stands after the Mercury defeated the Las Vegas Aces 87-84 in Game Five of the 2021 WNBA Playoffs semifinals to win the series at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Oct. 8, 2021, in Las Vegas, Nevada. 

Brittney Griner of the Phoenix Mercury kisses her wife, Cherelle Griner, in the stands after the Mercury defeated the Las Vegas Aces 87-84 in Game Five of the 2021 WNBA Playoffs semifinals to win the series at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Oct. 8, 2021, in Las Vegas, Nevada.  (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

"Thank you to everyone who has reached out to me regarding my wife’s safe return from Russia. Your prayers and support are greatly appreciated," Cherelle Griner wrote on Instagram. "I love my wife wholeheartedly, so this message comes during one of the weakest moments of my life. I understand that many of you have grown to love BG over the years and have concerns and want details. Please honor our privacy as we continue to work on getting my wife home safely.

"Thank you!"

Griner was arrested last month at a Moscow airport after Russian authorities said a search of her luggage revealed vape cartridges.

Russian Customs Service said Saturday the cartridges were identified as containing oil derived from cannabis, which could carry a maximum penalty of 19 years in prison.

Brittney Griner of UMMC Ekaterinburg and Satou Sabally of Fenerbahce Oznur Kablo during the Euroleague Women Final Four match between Fenerbahce Oznur Kablo and UMMC Ekaterinburg at Volkswagen Arena on April 16, 2021, in Istanbul, Turkey.

Brittney Griner of UMMC Ekaterinburg and Satou Sabally of Fenerbahce Oznur Kablo during the Euroleague Women Final Four match between Fenerbahce Oznur Kablo and UMMC Ekaterinburg at Volkswagen Arena on April 16, 2021, in Istanbul, Turkey. (BSR Agency/Getty Images)

"We are aware of the situation with Brittney Griner in Russia and are in close contact with her, her legal representation in Russia, her family, her teams, and the WNBA and NBA," Griner’s agent Lindsay Kagawa Colas said Saturday. "As this is an ongoing legal matter, we are not able to comment further on the specifics of her case but can confirm that as we work to get her home, her mental and physical health remain our primary concern."

The WNBA also expressed its support for one of its top stars.

"Brittney Griner has the WNBA's full support and our main priority is her swift and safe return to the United States," the league said.

Brittney Griner of the Phoenix Mercury looks on during the game against the Chicago Sky during Game One of the 2021 WNBA Finals on Oct. 10, 2021, at Footprint in Phoenix, Arizona.

Brittney Griner of the Phoenix Mercury looks on during the game against the Chicago Sky during Game One of the 2021 WNBA Finals on Oct. 10, 2021, at Footprint in Phoenix, Arizona. (Michael Gonzales/NBAE via Getty Images)

While Griner has spent her summers playing for the Mercury since she left Baylor, she’s spent her last seven winters in Russia where she earns more than $1 million per season. The figure is more than quadruple her WNBA salary.

She last played for her Russian team, UMMC Ekaterinburg, on Jan. 29 before the league took a two-week break in early February for the FIBA World Cup qualifying tournaments.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.