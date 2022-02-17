Expand / Collapse search
Winter Olympics 2022: Finland's Jon Sallinen involved in collision with cameraman during run

Sallinen didn't qualify for the medal round

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Finland skier Jon Sallinen was involved in a scary incident on Thursday while competing in the halfpipe qualifying event at the Winter Olympics in China.

Sallinen appeared to misjudge on his tricks and hit a cameraman who was filming near the bank. 

Finland's Jon Sallinen collides with a cameraman during the men's halfpipe qualification at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China.

"Sometimes if you mess up the takeoff like I did right there, that’s the worst outcome. I was lucky not to land on my head and then maybe get a little cushion from the camera guy. ... I hope he’s all good," Sallinen said after his first run.

"At the same time, I landed straight on my collarbone and I felt some movement, heard some cracking in there. I hope it’s not broken, but it’s really painful right now."

Finland's Jon Sallinen collides with a cameraman during the men's halfpipe qualification at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China.

Sallinen also fell on his second run.

By the end of the first two runs in the qualifying event, Sallinen was at the bottom. He scored an 18 in the first run and an 18.50 in the second run. Both scores were out of a possible 100 points.

Finland's Jon Sallinen collides with a cameraman during the men's halfpipe qualification at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China.

Four Americans qualified for the medal round – Aaron Blunck, Birk Irving, David Wise and Alex Ferreira. Blunck was in first place after the two runs. Irving and Wise were third and fourth respectively. Ferreira was in seventh place. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Story tips can be sent to Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com.