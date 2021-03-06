Win $1,000 on Butler/Creighton with FOX Super 6

There’s nothing quite like Senior Day- even in a weird pandemic season like this one.

For Creighton, who will have a few more games up ahead before the end of the year, this final home game of the 2020-21 season will still be special and a final chance to get ready for next week’s Big East tournament.

The Bluejays will host Butler on Saturday (5:30 p.m.) in the Big East regular-season finale. The Bulldogs- who have been hit hard this year with COVID-19 protocol delays- would need to run the table in the Big East tournament to have any NCAA hopes.

Here’s the questions and how to look at it.

How many Butler players will score in double figures?

0-1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6+

The Bulldogs have four players who average double figures in scoring, led by Chuck Harris’ 12.0 points a game. Jair Bolden (11.3), Bryce Nze (10.8) and Aaron Thompson (10.4) are the others. Two other Butler players- Bryce Golden (9.6) and Bo Hodges (9.4) are close. Hidges has only played seven games, however.

How many Creighton players will score in double figures?

0-1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6+

Few teams in College Basketball have the overall depth that Creighton has with five players averaging in double figures, highlighted by Marcus Zegarowski’s 14.7 points a game. Denzel Mahoney (13.4), Damien Jefferson (12.3), Christian Bishop (11.3) and Mitch Ballock (10.7) All give players have started every game they were available for this season.

Which team will have a higher 3-point percentage for the game?

Butler, Creighton or Tie

When the Bluejays get cranking behind the 3-point line, look out. Ballock, Zegarowski and Mahoney have over 50’s 3-pointers made. Ballock is shooting 41.5 percent from beyond the arc. Overall, Creighton averages 36.3 percent from the land of the three. Butler is not as good- they are shooting 32.9 percent. Their leading three-point specialist is Bolden, who has 57. Myles Tait can hit off the bench as well (21 of them), but is only hitting around 25.6 percent.

How many points will the top scorer for Butler have in the game?

0-13, 14-15, 16-17, 18-19, 20-21 or 22+

Nobody breaks the lights on the scoreboard for the Bulldogs, who have been outscored by a 66.7-63.1 margin this season on average. Harris is the leading scorer at 12.0 points a game, but that’s not exactly a huge number. Going low on this one is a safe bet.

How many points will the top scorer for Creighton have in the game?

0-13, 14-15, 16-17, 18-19, 20-21 or 22+

One thing that Creighton’s depth does is hold down the individual point totals. This is a team that wins on average by nine points a game but doesn’t have anyone over 15 per game on average. Zegarowski is tops at 14.7, but any of the Bluejays five starters could fill that role.

Pick the team to win and by how many points?

Butler by 1-3, Butler by 4-7, Butler by 8+, Creighton by 1-3, Creighton by 4-7, Creighton by 8+

Butler is traditionally a power since joining the Big East, but this has been a long and grinding road for the Bulldogs this year. One thing to keep an eye on with Creighton is how the Bluejays react to the indefinite suspension of head coach Greg McDermott, who made some controversial comments in a team meeting last week. Still, Creighton is better and that should be good enough for Saturday.