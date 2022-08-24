Wimbledon fan takes legal action after Nick Kyrgios claimed 'she's drunk out of her mind' during final

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Nick Kyrgios has found himself in another legal battle after the woman he accused of having "about 700 drinks" at this year’s Wimbledon final has brought a defamation suit against the Australian tennis pro, claiming the incident caused her "substantial damage and distress."

Anna Palus was briefly removed from the match in July after Kyrgios turned to the umpire to complain about her talking during match play.

"She's drunk out of her mind in the first row, speaking to me in the middle of the game," he said at the time. "The one with the dress, the one who looks like she's had about 700 drinks, bro!"

The woman later claimed that she only had two drinks and on Tuesday a letter released by her attorneys revealed she was pursuing legal action.

"During the course of the final, Nick Kyrgios made a reckless and entirely baseless allegation against me. Not only did this cause considerable harm on the day, resulting in my temporary removal from the arena, but Mr Kyrgios’s false allegation was broadcast to, and read by, millions around the world, causing me and my family very substantial damage and distress," Palus said in her statement.

"I am not litigious, but after much consideration, I have concluded that I have no alternative but to instruct my solicitors Brett Wilson LLP to bring defamation proceedings against Mr Kyrgios in order to clear my name," she continued.

"The need to obtain vindication, and to prevent repetition of the allegation, are the only reasons for taking legal action. Any damages recovered will be donated to charity."

