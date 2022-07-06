Nick Kyrgios makes 'Last Dance' joke when questioned about assault allegation

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Australian tennis pro Nick Kyrgios has been the center of controversy at Wimbledon this year for his on-court outbursts, but that focus was heightened this week when news broke that the 27-year-old was due in court next month on allegations that he assaulted an ex-girlfriend.

Kyrgios has not shied away from reporters' questions about his behavior during matches but when asked Tuesday by the media about the recent allegations leveled against him, he seemingly made a joke referencing the popular ESPN docuseries about Michael Jordan’s final season with the Chicago Bulls.

"I feel like I’m in ‘The Last Dance,'" Kyrgios said laughing after leaving the practice courts and surrounded by reporters.

His response was made after reporters asked if had any comment on the recent accusations.

Australian Federal Police confirmed Tuesday that Kyrgios was set to appear before the ACT Magistrates Court on Aug. 2 on "one charge of common assault," The Canberra Times reported .

A law firm representing Kyrgios later released a statement clarifying that Kyrgios has not been charged until he appears in court.

"It's in the context of a domestic relationship," Kyrgios’ attorney, Jason Moffett, told The Canberra Times of the case. "The nature of the allegation is serious, and Mr. Kyrgios takes the allegation very seriously."

Moffett declined to comment further, citing the ongoing trial.

If charged and found guilty, Kyrgios could face up to two years in prison.