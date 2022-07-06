Expand / Collapse search
Nick Kyrgios makes 'Last Dance' joke when questioned about assault allegation

Nick Kyrgios has not been formally charged, a law firm representing the pro said Tuesday

Paulina Dedaj
By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
Australian tennis pro Nick Kyrgios has been the center of controversy at Wimbledon this year for his on-court outbursts, but that focus was heightened this week when news broke that the 27-year-old was due in court next month on allegations that he assaulted an ex-girlfriend. 

Kyrgios has not shied away from reporters' questions about his behavior during matches but when asked Tuesday by the media about the recent allegations leveled against him, he seemingly made a joke referencing the popular ESPN docuseries about Michael Jordan’s final season with the Chicago Bulls. 

Nick Kyrgios gestures during his match against Paul Jubb at the Championships Wimbledon on June 28, 2022, in London.

Nick Kyrgios gestures during his match against Paul Jubb at the Championships Wimbledon on June 28, 2022, in London. (Simon Stacpoole/Offside/Offside via Getty Images)

"I feel like I’m in ‘The Last Dance,'" Kyrgios said laughing after leaving the practice courts and surrounded by reporters. 

WIMBLEDON QUARTERFINALIST NICK KYRGIOS DUE IN COURT ON ASSAULT CHARGE

His response was made after reporters asked if had any comment on the recent accusations. 

Australian Federal Police confirmed Tuesday that Kyrgios was set to appear before the ACT Magistrates Court on Aug. 2 on "one charge of common assault," The Canberra Times reported.

Nick Kyrgios speaks with the umpire on day six of The Championships Wimbledon at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 2, 2022, in London. 

Nick Kyrgios speaks with the umpire on day six of The Championships Wimbledon at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 2, 2022, in London.  (Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

A law firm representing Kyrgios later released a statement clarifying that Kyrgios has not been charged until he appears in court.

"It's in the context of a domestic relationship," Kyrgios’ attorney, Jason Moffett, told The Canberra Times of the case. "The nature of the allegation is serious, and Mr. Kyrgios takes the allegation very seriously."

Nick Kyrgios reacts against Cristian Garin on day 10 of The Championships Wimbledon at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 6, 2022, in London. 

Nick Kyrgios reacts against Cristian Garin on day 10 of The Championships Wimbledon at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 6, 2022, in London.  (Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Moffett declined to comment further, citing the ongoing trial. 

If charged and found guilty, Kyrgios could face up to two years in prison.

