Nick Kyrgios complains about Wimbledon fans' behavior, tries to get woman kicked out

Nick Kyrgios appeared to be frustrated with some people in the crowd during his Wimbledon final match against Novak Djokovic on Sunday.

Kyrgios, the unseeded Australian tennis star making his first appearance in a singles final, was battling with Djokovic stealing the first set from him. He lost the second set to the Serbian superstar but managed to make it a pretty good match in the third.

But Kyrgios was getting annoyed with fans in the crowd allegedly talking during the point.

He was talking to the umpire and pointing out a woman in the stands that kept talking during play. The umpire asked what the woman looked like, and Kyrgios gave a poignant description.

"She's drunk out of her mind in the first row, talking to me in the middle of the game," Kyrgios said. "The one with the dress, the one who looks like she's had about 700 drinks, bro!"

Kyrgios was facing off against Djokovic looking for his first singles Grand Slam title. He had never made a final in any Grand Slam before Sunday.

He was supposed to play Rafael Nadal in the Wimbledon semifinal but Nadal had to pull out due to an injury. Kyrgios was then thrust into the final after Djokovic defeated Cam Norrie.