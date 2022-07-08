Wimbledon 2022: Novak Djokovic to face Nick Kyrgios in final after defeating Britain's Cam Norrie

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Novak Djokovic advanced to his eighth Wimbledon final, where he will face Nick Kyrgios after defeating British tennis pro Cam Norrie 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4 on Centre Court Friday.

After dropping the first set and looking frustrated with his performance, Djokovic began to find his game, taking the next two sets and a 3-1 lead in the fourth.

But Norrie, the hometown favorite, fought back, getting within one game of the 20-time Grand Slam champion before ultimately losing 6-4.

WIMBLEDON 2022: RAFAEL NADAL WITHDRAWS FROM TOURNAMENT DUE TO INJURY

"I didn’t start off well. He was the better player for the first set," Djokovic said during his post-match interview on Centre Court. "The semifinals of a Grand Slam … I’ve had, in the past, many semifinals at Grand Slams, but it's never easy walking out on the court. You have a lot of pressure and expectations from yourself and, of course, from others as well."

Djokovic battled through the heat to reach his eighth final at Wimbledon and his 32nd Grand Slam final, where he will face Australia's Nick Kyrgios with hopes of winning his sixth title at the All England Club and a record-tying 21st Grand Slam title.

Kyrgios, who is competing in his first Grand Slam final , expressed Friday that he’s feeling the nerves ahead of Sunday’s match.

"I probably got an hour's sleep just with everything, like the excitement," Kyrgios said. "I had so much anxiety. I was already feeling so nervous, and I don't feel nervous usually."

Kyrgios is 2-0 against Djokovic but knows Djokovic's experience will be a factor in their matchup.

"That’s where Djokovic has the advantage from the get-go. He can draw from experience. He’s done it so many more times. He knows the emotions he’s going to be feeling. I don’t know that," Kyrgios said. "I don’t know anything like that, so ... It was just all running through my head, every little thought, and I just slept really bad."



