Wimbledon
Published

Wimbledon 2022: Novak Djokovic to face Nick Kyrgios in final after defeating Britain's Cam Norrie

Kyrgios advanced to his first Grand Slam final after Nadal withdrew because of injury

Paulina Dedaj
By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
Novak Djokovic advanced to his eighth Wimbledon final, where he will face Nick Kyrgios after defeating British tennis pro Cam Norrie 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4 on Centre Court Friday.  

After dropping the first set and looking frustrated with his performance, Djokovic began to find his game, taking the next two sets and a 3-1 lead in the fourth. 

Novak Djokovic of Serbia celebrates his victory over Cameron Norrie of Great Britain in the men's singles semifinals of Wimbledon 2022 at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club July 8, 2022, in London. 

Novak Djokovic of Serbia celebrates his victory over Cameron Norrie of Great Britain in the men's singles semifinals of Wimbledon 2022 at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club July 8, 2022, in London.  (Frey/TPN/Getty Images)

But Norrie, the hometown favorite, fought back, getting within one game of the 20-time Grand Slam champion before ultimately losing 6-4. 

WIMBLEDON 2022: RAFAEL NADAL WITHDRAWS FROM TOURNAMENT DUE TO INJURY

"I didn’t start off well. He was the better player for the first set," Djokovic said during his post-match interview on Centre Court. "The semifinals of a Grand Slam … I’ve had, in the past, many semifinals at Grand Slams, but it's never easy walking out on the court. You have a lot of pressure and expectations from yourself and, of course, from others as well."

Novak Djokovic of Serbia, right, is congratulated by Cameron Norrie of Great Britain after Djokovic's victory in the men's singles semifinals of Wimbledon 2022 at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club July 8, 2022, in London.

Novak Djokovic of Serbia, right, is congratulated by Cameron Norrie of Great Britain after Djokovic's victory in the men's singles semifinals of Wimbledon 2022 at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club July 8, 2022, in London. (Frey/TPN/Getty Images)

Djokovic battled through the heat to reach his eighth final at Wimbledon and his 32nd Grand Slam final, where he will face Australia's Nick Kyrgios with hopes of winning his sixth title at the All England Club and a record-tying 21st Grand Slam title. 

Kyrgios, who is competing in his first Grand Slam final, expressed Friday that he’s feeling the nerves ahead of Sunday’s match. 

"I probably got an hour's sleep just with everything, like the excitement," Kyrgios said. "I had so much anxiety. I was already feeling so nervous, and I don't feel nervous usually."

Kyrgios is 2-0 against Djokovic but knows Djokovic's experience will be a factor in their matchup. 

Nick Kyrgios of Australia celebrates winning a match against Cristian Garin of Chile during their men's singles quarterfinal match at Wimbledon 2022 at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 6, 2022, in London. 

Nick Kyrgios of Australia celebrates winning a match against Cristian Garin of Chile during their men's singles quarterfinal match at Wimbledon 2022 at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 6, 2022, in London.  (Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

"That’s where Djokovic has the advantage from the get-go. He can draw from experience. He’s done it so many more times. He knows the emotions he’s going to be feeling. I don’t know that," Kyrgios said. "I don’t know anything like that, so ... It was just all running through my head, every little thought, and I just slept really bad."


 

Paulina Dedaj is a Digital Reporter for Fox News and Fox Business. Follow Paulina Dedaj on Twitter at @PaulinaDedaj. If you've got a tip, you can email Paulina at Paulina.Dedaj@fox.com