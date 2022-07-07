Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Wimbledon
Published

Wimbledon 2022: Rafael Nadal withdraws from tournament due to injury

Rafael Nadal appeared to suffer the injury against Taylor Fritz

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for July 7 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for July 7

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rafael Nadal pulled out of his Wimbledon semifinal match against Nick Kyrgios on Thursday after suffering an abdominal tear during his quarterfinal match against Taylor Fritz.

Nadal practiced a bit on the court but had trouble serving at full power even with some of the adjustments he made, The Times reported Thursday.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Rafael Nadal reacts after losing a point to Taylor Fritz in a men's singles quarterfinal match at Wimbledon in London, Wednesday, July 6, 2022.

Rafael Nadal reacts after losing a point to Taylor Fritz in a men's singles quarterfinal match at Wimbledon in London, Wednesday, July 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

Wimbledon later announced his withdrawal.

He was clearly hampered in his 3-6, 7-5, 3-6, 7-5, 7-6 (10-4) win over Fritz on Wednesday. He admitted he didn’t think he was going to finish the match. He still managed to put the ball where it needed to be in the pivotal tiebreaker against Fritz.

"I don’t know exactly what I have. It’s clear something’s not right," he told reporters after the Fritz match. "I’m obviously worried."

2022 WIMBLEDON: A LOOK AT THE THIRD TENNIS MAJOR OF THE SEASON

Rafael Nadal was in pursuit of his third Wimbledon championship and his third Grand Slam title of the year.

Rafael Nadal was in pursuit of his third Wimbledon championship and his third Grand Slam title of the year. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

Nadal was in pursuit of his third Wimbledon championship and his third Grand Slam title of the year. He already won the French Open and the Australian Open this year. He has the record for the most Grand Slam titles with 22.

If he had beaten Kyrgios, he would’ve played either Novak Djokovic or Cam Norrie.

Rafael Nadal celebrates winning match point against Taylor Fritz during Wimbledon at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 6, 2022, in London.

Rafael Nadal celebrates winning match point against Taylor Fritz during Wimbledon at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 6, 2022, in London. (Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Instead, Kyrgios will get to participate in his first Grand Slam championship. He has won six singles titles over the course of his career but has never made the final in a major. It appears he will get his first shot on Sunday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Story tips can be sent to Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com.