Wimbledon 2022: Rafael Nadal withdraws from tournament due to injury

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rafael Nadal pulled out of his Wimbledon semifinal match against Nick Kyrgios on Thursday after suffering an abdominal tear during his quarterfinal match against Taylor Fritz.

Nadal practiced a bit on the court but had trouble serving at full power even with some of the adjustments he made, The Times reported Thursday.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Wimbledon later announced his withdrawal.

He was clearly hampered in his 3-6, 7-5, 3-6, 7-5, 7-6 (10-4) win over Fritz on Wednesday. He admitted he didn’t think he was going to finish the match. He still managed to put the ball where it needed to be in the pivotal tiebreaker against Fritz.

"I don’t know exactly what I have. It’s clear something’s not right," he told reporters after the Fritz match. "I’m obviously worried."

2022 WIMBLEDON: A LOOK AT THE THIRD TENNIS MAJOR OF THE SEASON

Nadal was in pursuit of his third Wimbledon championship and his third Grand Slam title of the year. He already won the French Open and the Australian Open this year. He has the record for the most Grand Slam titles with 22.

If he had beaten Kyrgios, he would’ve played either Novak Djokovic or Cam Norrie.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Instead, Kyrgios will get to participate in his first Grand Slam championship. He has won six singles titles over the course of his career but has never made the final in a major. It appears he will get his first shot on Sunday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.