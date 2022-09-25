Expand / Collapse search
Boxing
Floyd Mayweather Jr knocks out Mikuru Asakura in exhibition bout

Floyd Mayweather Jr insisted he's only competing in exhibition matches from here on out

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Floyd Mayweather Jr. took care of business in an exhibition bout on Saturday night in Japan.

Mayweather knocked out Mikuru Asakura in the second round of the fight. Mayweather landed a nasty right hook to Asakura toward the end of the second round and the Japanese MMA star went down.

Floyd Mayweather watches Mikuru Asakura at the end of the second round in Saitama, north of Tokyo, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022.

Floyd Mayweather watches Mikuru Asakura at the end of the second round in Saitama, north of Tokyo, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Hiro Komae)

"I don’t remember what hit," Asakura said after the fight. "I have a huge headache."

The match took place at Saitama Super Arena, north of Tokyo. The fight was a collaboration between Mayweather Promotions and Japan’s Rizin Fighting Federations. The bout was set to end after three rounds.

Mayweather hasn’t fought in a professional boxing match since the spectacle against Conor McGregor in 2017. While there’s been rumors of a potential fight with McGregor or Manny Pacquiao again, Mayweather maintained after the Askakura fight he would continue to only do exhibitions.

Floyd Mayweather throws a punch against Mikuru Asakura, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022.

Floyd Mayweather throws a punch against Mikuru Asakura, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Hiro Komae)

"I retired from the sport, I didn't let the sport retire me… I'm not going to take punishment to the point where I can barely walk and barely talk," Mayweather said Sunday.

Mayweather said he wanted to do more collaborations with Rizin and bring some exhibition bouts to the U.S. He has another exhibition set for Dubai later this year.

Floyd Mayweather throws a punch at Mikuru Asakura during their exhibition bout, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022. 

Floyd Mayweather throws a punch at Mikuru Asakura during their exhibition bout, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022.  (AP Photo/Hiro Komae)

Mayweather’s last exhibition in Japan came in 2019. He knocked out Tenshin Nasukawa in the first round.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Story tips can be sent to Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com.