Wild's Kirill Kaprizov denied entry into US twice amid reports of being wanted in Russia over fake military ID

Minnesota Wild star Kirill Kaprizov is back in his native Russia after being denied entry into the U.S. on two separate occasions, according to one report.

Kaprizov, who signed a five-year, $45 million contract with the Wild last year, was first denied entry after recently traveling to Dubai to enter into the U.S., league sources told The Athletic's Michael Russo.

The the-23-year-old winger then tried again via the Caribbean Islands but was again denied entry and reportedly returned to Russia.

"He couldn’t clear into the U.S., though, perhaps because he doesn’t currently have a work visa despite signing a five-year contract last September," Russo reported.

Kaprizov is reportedly wanted in Russia for allegedly purchasing a fake military ID in 2017. The Wild have not confirmed reports, but general manager Bill Guerin said Wednesday that he was in talks with Kaprizov’s agent.

"We're just trying to find out as much information as we can. We really don't ... I don't even know how credible the [report] was," he said, via ESPN.

Coach Dean Evason told The Athletic Friday that he hopes the situation "gets sorted out correctly."

"It’s scary. It’s scary for all of us," he said. "It’s a scary situation in our world. To see somebody as close as we know Kirill, yeah, it’s a scary situation. And we hope that it all gets sorted out correctly."

News of Kaprizov’s situation follows reports that Philadelphia Flyers prospect Ivan Fedotov was taken into custody last week by Russian authorities for allegedly planning to evade military service.

Russian media reported that Fedotov, who represented the Russian Olympic Committee in the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing, was taken into custody by members of Russia’s criminal investigation department outside an ice rink in Kupchino and taken to a military registration and enlistment office.

His agent told The Associated Press this week that Fedotov is now being held at a remote military base in northern Russia.



