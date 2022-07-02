NHL prospect taken into Russian custody for allegedly evading military service

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Philadelphia Flyers prospect Ivan Fedotov was taken into custody by Russian authorities Friday for allegedly planning to evade military service, according to Russian media.

Fedotov, who represented the Russian Olympic Committee in the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing, was taken into custody by members of Russia’s criminal investigation department outside an ice rink in Kupchino and taken to a military registration and enlistment office, according to Russian news outlet Fontanka.

Fedotov signed a one-year entry-level contract with the Flyers in May following one season with CSKA Moscow, which he led to a second title in franchise history.

According to The Philadelphia Inquirer, the Russian team’s close ties with the Russian military and government mean that his departure to the NHL could be interpreted as a violation of Russian law, as members of the team are considered official military personnel.

The Russian news outlet Fontanka cited the military prosecutor's office as saying it believes there are enough grounds to prosecute the player as an "army evader."

Fedotov could face up to two years in prison if charged and convicted.

Flyers general manager Chuck Fletcher released a statement on Friday after news of Fedotov’s detainment broke.

"We're aware of the reports and are investigating the situation. We have no further comment at this time," Fletcher said.