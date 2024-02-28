Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Boston Red Sox

Widow of Tim Wakefield dies less than 5 months after former pitcher's passing

The knuckleballer died in October

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for February 28 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for February 28

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Stacy Wakefield, the widow of former Boston Red Sox pitcher Tim, died Wednesday.

Tim, notorious for his knuckleball during his 19-year career, died in October after a battle with brain cancer. Stacy, too, was battling cancer.

"It is with deep sadness that we share that our beloved mother, daughter, sister, niece, and aunt, Stacy, passed away today at her home in Massachusetts," the Wakefield family said in a statement. "She was surrounded by her family and dear friends, as well as her wonderful caretakers and nurses. The loss is unimaginable, especially in the wake of losing Tim just under five months ago. Our hearts are beyond broken.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Tim and Stacy Wakefield

During a pre game ceremony honoring the knuckleballer, Tim Wakefield, flanked by his wife Stacy and his family, wipes a tear from his eye at Fenway Park on May 15, 2012. (Matthew West/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald via Getty Images)

"We will remember Stacy as a strong, loving, thoughtful and kind person, who was as down-to-earth as they come. We feel so lucky to have had her in our lives, and we take comfort in the fact that she will be reunited with Tim, the love of her life.

"We would like to thank all of Stacy's doctors, nurses and caretakers who helped her from diagnosis to today – we are eternally grateful for your unmatched care and support. And to all of you who have sent well wishes over these last several months, we truly appreciate your kindness."

Tim and Stacy Wakefield at charity event

Stacy and Tim Wakefield at the UNICEF Children's Champion Award Dinner Honoring Pedro and Carolina Martinez and Kaia Miller Goldstein at The Castle at Park Plaza on June 2, 2016, in Boston. (Scott Eisen/Getty Images for UNICEF)

BLUE JAYS PITCHER'S 4-YEAR-OLD SON IN CRITICAL CONDITION AFTER BEING STRUCK BY VEHICLE

Stacy and Tim were married from 2002 until his passing. They had two children together.

A two-time World Series champion, Tim owned a 4.43 ERA over 3,006 innings in 590 appearances for the Red Sox from 1995-2011. He made his major debut as a Pittsburgh Pirate in 1992, where he spent his first two seasons. 

Wakefield family

Franciscan Hospital for Children dedicated its new athletic field to Red Sox pitcher Tim Wakefield. He and his wife, Stacy, and kids Trevor and Brianna, dedicate the new field. (Suzanne Kreiter/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He was on the team that broke "The Curse of the Bambino" in 2004 – one year after he allowed a walk-off home run to Aaron Boone of the New York Yankees in the 2003 American League Championship Series. He was also on the 2007 team that defeated the Colorado Rockies in the World Series.

Fox News' Scott Thompson contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.