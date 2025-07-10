Who is Amanda Anisimova? Women's tennis star could be the 1st American to win Wimbledon since Serena Williams

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Amanda Anisimova shocked the tennis world when she upset world No.1 Aryna Sabalenka in three grueling sets to advance to the Wimbledon final on Thursday.

The 23-year-old star will look to become the first American to win Wimbledon since Serena Williams won in 2016. Anisimova will take on Iga Swiatek in the Wimbledon final on Saturday.

Here is everything you need to know about Anisimova heading into the grass-court final.

Youth and upbringing

Amanda Anisimova is the daughter of Konstantin and Olga Anisimova. The couple emigrated from Russia to the United States in 1998. She was born in New Jersey, but her family moved to Miami, Florida, when she was 3 years old.

Anisimova's father introduced her to tennis when she was 5 years old and became her coach. Her tennis idols growing up were Williams and Maria Sharapova.

In 2019, while preparing for the U.S. Open, her father died at 52 due to a heart attack. Anisimova withdrew from the tournament as she dealt with the sudden loss.

"It was the worst thing that ever happened to me, it was very tough," Anisimova said, per The Sun. "But you can't change it, and you have to get back to life."

The teenage prodigy

Anisimova burst onto the scene when she reached the 2016 Roland Garros girls’ final at just 14 years old. That same year, she reached a career-high ITF ranking of No. 2 in the world. The following year, she defeated Coco Gauff for the 2017 U.S. Open junior title, where she did not drop a single set during the tournament.

Anisimova won five titles in her junior career.

The New Jersey native made her debut on the WTA Tour at the 2017 Miami Open at 15 when she was granted a wildcard into the main draw. She made her Grand Slam debut at the French Open just a few months later, becoming the youngest player to participate in the main draw of the French Open since 2005, when Alize Cornet did it.

WTA career

Her first match win on the WTA Tour came at Indian Wells in 2018, where she made it to the fourth round before losing to Karolina Pliskova. Anisimova’s first WTA title came at the Claro Open Colsanitas in Bogota in 2019.

"I’m really happy and proud of myself for how I got through them, and winning my first WTA title means so much," Anisimova said after the match, per the WTA website.

Anisimova continued her strong play in the 2019 French Open as she made it to the semifinal. She defeated Harmony Tan, Sabalenka and Simona Halep before losing to Ashleigh Barty in three sets.

Anisimova won her second career WTA Title at the Melbourne Summer Set 2 at the beginning of 2022, after mixed results during the 2020 COVID-season and 2021.

Stepping away from the game

In May 2023, 21-year-old Anisimova announced she was stepping away from the game of tennis, citing concerns about her mental health. She wrote in an Instagram post that she had been struggling with "mental health and burnout since the summer of 2022."

"It's become unbearable being at tennis tournaments. At this point, my priority is my mental well-being and taking a break for some time," she wrote in her post.

At the time she stepped away, she was ranked No. 46 in the world.

Anisimova returned to play in January 2024 at the ASB Classic, as she took eight months away from the game. Upon returning, Anisimova played some of her best tennis as she won her first WTA 1000 title at the 2025 Qatar Open.

After she advanced to the Wimbledon final, she said after the match that she "would not believe" that she had made it.

"To be honest, if you had told me I would be in the final at Wimbledon, I would not believe you. At least not this soon," Anisimova said after her upset win over Sabalenka.

"It’s been a year turnaround since coming back and, to be in this spot, it’s not easy and so many people dream of competing on this incredible court. It’s been such a privilege to compete here, and to be in the final is just indescribable."

Anisimova will have a chance to compete one more time at the All England Club on Centre Court on Saturday in the Wimbledon final, where she will play Swiatek.

