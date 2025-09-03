Novak Djokovic spars with US Open crowd in win over American Taylor Fritz

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Novak Djokovic, a fan favorite at the U.S. Open, blew kisses to an unusually hostile crowd at Arthur Ashe Stadium late Tuesday night after he defeated Taylor Fritz in four sets to advance to the semifinals.

Fritz, the final American man left in the tournament, had home-court advantage and by the halfway point of the match, it appeared that the fans had successfully gotten under Djokovic's skin.

Fritz supporters continued to cheer for faults by Djokovic, and in the third set, when the match had surpassed 10:30 p.m., the Serbian tennis star had had enough.

"What are you going to do?" he repeated as he approached chair umpire Damion Dumusois.

The crowd booed as Djokovic mocked Dumusois’ attempts to silence the crowd: "Thank you. Please. Thank you. Please."

Dumusois appealed to Djokovic that, regardless of his interjection, "It’s not going to help, Novak."

Fritz would eventually take the set but lose the match, 6-3, 7-5, 3-6, 6-4.

"I was just trying to survive," Djokovic said after the match. "It's one of those days where you just have to grind."

Djokovic won 25 of the 42 points that lasted at least nine strokes. He saved 11 of the 13 break chances he faced and won 10 of the 11 points when he served and volleyed.

The 38-year-old moved on to the semifinals, where he will face world No. 2 Carlos Alcaraz.

For Fritz, his loss meant another year without an American men’s singles champion at any Grand Slam. The drought dates back to 2003, when Andy Roddick last won at the U.S. Open.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

