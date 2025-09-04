Tennis star Iga Swiatek has testy exchange with reporter over 'mental break' question

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Polish tennis star Iga Swiatek fell in straight sets to upstart American Amanda Anisimova in the quarterfinals of the U.S. Open on Wednesday, and she had a testy exchange with a reporter afterward.

Swiatek put together a solid season. She won at Wimbledon for the first time in her career and made the semifinals of the Australian Open – the only Grand Slam tournament she’s yet to win. A second U.S. Open title continues to elude her. She bowed out of the quarterfinals in 2024 and lost in the fourth round in 2023. She won two WTA singles titles this year.

Swiatek wasn’t about to make excuses about her play, and especially wasn’t about to say she was fatigued. The competitive desire and overall frustration led to the awkward exchange with a reporter, according to the Tennis Channel.

When asked whether she needed a "mental break," Swiatek shot back, "Why would you say that?"

"Talk to people responsible for the schedule. Do you need a mental break?" she asked, following up with, "You look like you need a mental break."

The reporter agreed that maybe they do need a "mental break."

"Well, then what are you doing here?" Swiatek asked. The reporter responded that they have to make it to the end of the tournament.

"Good luck," she said.

Swiatek came into the tournament ranked No. 2 in the world. But it was the Wimbledon rematch with Anisimova that sent her home from Flushing Meadows.

Anisimova won 6-4, 6-3, and will face Naomi Osaka in the U.S. Open semis.