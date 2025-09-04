Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

US Open Tennis

Tennis star Iga Swiatek has testy exchange with reporter over 'mental break' question

Amanda Anisimova defeated Swiatek in a rematch of the Wimbledon final

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for September 4 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for September 4

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Polish tennis star Iga Swiatek fell in straight sets to upstart American Amanda Anisimova in the quarterfinals of the U.S. Open on Wednesday, and she had a testy exchange with a reporter afterward.

Swiatek put together a solid season. She won at Wimbledon for the first time in her career and made the semifinals of the Australian Open – the only Grand Slam tournament she’s yet to win. A second U.S. Open title continues to elude her. She bowed out of the quarterfinals in 2024 and lost in the fourth round in 2023. She won two WTA singles titles this year.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Iga Swiatek celebrates a point

Iga Swiatek, of Poland, reacts after scoring a point against Amanda Anisimova, of the United States, during the quarterfinal round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Wednesday, Sept. 3, 2025, in New York.  (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)

Swiatek wasn’t about to make excuses about her play, and especially wasn’t about to say she was fatigued. The competitive desire and overall frustration led to the awkward exchange with a reporter, according to the Tennis Channel.

When asked whether she needed a "mental break," Swiatek shot back, "Why would you say that?"

"Talk to people responsible for the schedule. Do you need a mental break?" she asked, following up with, "You look like you need a mental break."

The reporter agreed that maybe they do need a "mental break."

NOVAK DJOKOVIC SPARS WITH US OPEN CROWD IN WIN OVER AMERICAN TAYLOR FRITZ

Amanda Anisimova reacts to her win

Amanda Anisimova, of the United States, reacts after defeating Iga Swiatek, of Poland, during the quarterfinal round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Wednesday, Sept. 3, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)

"Well, then what are you doing here?" Swiatek asked. The reporter responded that they have to make it to the end of the tournament.

"Good luck," she said.

Swiatek came into the tournament ranked No. 2 in the world. But it was the Wimbledon rematch with Anisimova that sent her home from Flushing Meadows.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Anisimova won 6-4, 6-3, and will face Naomi Osaka in the U.S. Open semis.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

Close modal

Continue