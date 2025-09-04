Trump to attend US Open men's final in New York

Expand / Collapse search
Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos , Patrick Ward Fox News
President Donald Trump will attend the U.S. Open men’s final on Sunday, a White House official confirmed to Fox News on Thursday night.

The men’s final will take place at Arthur Ashe Stadium in Flushing Meadows in the Queens section of New York City. The participants are still yet to be determined. No American men will be in the final as Taylor Fritz, the last among the men, was knocked out earlier in the tournament.

Friday’s semifinal matchups will determine who moves on to the final. Novak Djokvic will take on Carlos Alcaraz. Jannik Sinner will go up against Felix Augar-Aliassime.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

