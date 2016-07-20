Where 2 Watch: Television schedule for Eldora and Indianapolis
The Truck Series is getting dirty, while the XFINITY and Sprint Cup Series hit the bricks.
So you don't miss a second of the action, here's your complete NASCAR television schedule for Eldora Speedway and Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
Wednesday, July 20
5 p.m. ET: Truck Series qualifying (FS1)
7 p.m. ET: Truck Series qualifying races (FS1)
8:30 p.m. ET: "NCWTS Setup" (FS1)
9 p.m. ET: Truck Series race from Eldora (FS1)
Thursday, July 21
5 p.m. ET: "NASCAR Race Hub" (FS1)
Friday, July 22
Noon ET: XFINITY Series practice
1:30 p.m. ET: Sprint Cup Series practice
3 p.m. ET: XFINITY Series final practice
4 p.m. ET: Sprint Cup Series final practice
Saturday, July 23
11:40 a.m. ET: XFINITY Series qualifying
1:30 p.m. ET: Sprint Cup Series qualifying
3:30 p.m. ET: XFINITY Series race
Sunday, July 24
1 p.m. ET: "NASCAR RaceDay" (FS1)
3 p.m. ET: Sprint Cup Series race
10:30 p.m. ET: "NASCAR Victory Lane" (FS1)
FOX Sports GO, the app that provides live streaming video of FOX Sports content, offers live streaming of races, as well as all practice and qualifying sessions telecast on FS1. Customers of participating video providers may access the live streams through the FOX Sports GO app for iOS devices, as well as on desktops through FOXSportsGO.com.