Published

Where 2 Watch: Television schedule for Eldora and Indianapolis

By Josh Richter | FoxSports
ROSSBURG, OH - JULY 23: A detail view of the Goodyear Racing tire made for dirt track racing during practice for the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series inaugural CarCash Mudsummer Classic at Eldora Speedway on July 23, 2013 in Rossburg, Ohio. (Photo by Chris Graythen/NASCAR via Getty Images)

The Truck Series is getting dirty, while the XFINITY and Sprint Cup Series hit the bricks.

So you don't miss a second of the action, here's your complete NASCAR television schedule for Eldora Speedway and Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Wednesday, July 20

5 p.m. ET: Truck Series qualifying (FS1)

7 p.m. ET: Truck Series qualifying races (FS1)

8:30 p.m. ET: "NCWTS Setup" (FS1)

9 p.m. ET: Truck Series race from Eldora (FS1)

Thursday, July 21

5 p.m. ET: "NASCAR Race Hub" (FS1)

Friday, July 22

Noon ET: XFINITY Series practice

1:30 p.m. ET: Sprint Cup Series practice

3 p.m. ET: XFINITY Series final practice

4 p.m. ET: Sprint Cup Series final practice

Saturday, July 23

11:40 a.m. ET: XFINITY Series qualifying

1:30 p.m. ET: Sprint Cup Series qualifying

3:30 p.m. ET: XFINITY Series race

Sunday, July 24

1 p.m. ET: "NASCAR RaceDay" (FS1)

3 p.m. ET: Sprint Cup Series race

10:30 p.m. ET: "NASCAR Victory Lane" (FS1)

FOX Sports GO, the app that provides live streaming video of FOX Sports content, offers live streaming of races, as well as all practice and qualifying sessions telecast on FS1. Customers of participating video providers may access the live streams through the FOX Sports GO app for iOS devices, as well as on desktops through FOXSportsGO.com.