Washington TE Austin Seferian-Jenkins not cleared from injury for opener vs. No. 19 Broncos

Washington coach Steve Sarkisian says star tight end Austin Seferian-Jenkins has not been cleared medically to play in Saturday's season opener against No. 19 Boise State while recovering from a broken right pinkie.

Sarkisian also did not address during his news conference on Monday whether Seferian-Jenkins would play should he be medically cleared. The Huskies coach has stayed mum on whether Seferian-Jenkins faces any team discipline after pleading guilty in the offseason on a DUI charge.

Seferian-Jenkins suffered the injury during practice on Aug. 12 and had surgery later in the week to insert a pin and stabilize the finger. Last season, Seferian-Jenkins caught 69 passes for 850 yards — both single-season records for Washington tight ends — and seven touchdowns. He was a third-team all-American by the AP.