College Football

Washington football player declares for job market, instead of NFL, in hilarious post

Drew Fowler was a linebacker at Washington for five years

By Ryan Canfield Fox News
Published
This is the time of the year when a lot of college football players will declare for the NFL Draft.

A lot of players will post a statement that they are grateful for their college experience, and that they are looking forward to what the future holds in the NFL

But University of Washington linebacker Drew Fowler announced that he was declaring for something other than the NFL in his post.

Drew Fowler reacts

Drew Fowler, #54 of the Washington Huskies, reacts after a stop against the Oregon Ducks during the first quarter at Husky Stadium on October 14, 2023, in Seattle, Washington.  (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

"When I first committed here in 2019, I talked about taking ‘the road less traveled.’ Boy, did I have any idea what that would truly mean. Playing through 4 head coaches, 3 athletic directors, 4 coordinators, and a global pandemic, my experience at UW has been nothing short of special," Fowler said in his statement.

Fowler would go on to thank his coaches, academic advisors, athletic trainers, his teammates and everyone else who helped him along the way, and then concluded his statement with a curveball.

Drew Fowler tackles Donovan Edwards

Running back Donovan Edwards, #7 of the Michigan Wolverines, is tackled by linebacker Drew Fowler, #54 of the Washington Huskies, at Husky Stadium on October 5, 2024, in Seattle, Washington.  (Tom Hauck/Getty Images)

"With that being said, I’m officially declaring for the job market. In other words, I need a job. If you are anybody you know has an employment opportunity, I am your guy. Gritty, hardworking, sneaky athletic, locker room guy, will bring my lunch pail to work," Fowler wrote.

"My LinkedIn is updated, and I am #OpenToWork."

"Thank you, Husky Nation."

Drew Fowler looks on

Washington Huskies Drew Fowler (54) warms up against the Michigan Wolverines during the 2024 College Football Playoff national championship game at NRG Stadium.  (Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports)

Washington lost to Louisville 35-34 in the Sun Bowl on Tuesday, ending Fowler’s college career.

Fowler played for five years, all with Washington, and had 42 combined tackles with one tackle for loss in his career. 

Now he will look to take his talents to the job market. 

Ryan Canfield is a digital production assistant for Fox News Digital.

