Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Russell Wilson
Published

Washington Commanders made ‘serious’ trade offers for Russell Wilson, Patrick Mahomes

Washington's offer for Wilson was reportedly declined

By Alejandro Avila | OutKick
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for March 5 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for March 5

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Washington Commanders are keen on making their debut NFL season under the new moniker a memorable one.

With their current state of quarterbacking, such a feat is less than likely to happen, which is why the team reportedly sent a trade offer to the Seattle Seahawks for Russell Wilson.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Washington reached out to Seattle following months of rumors that Wilson wants out over frustration with the personnel.

Head coach Pete Carroll and Russell Wilson #3 of the Seattle Seahawks interact on the sidelines during the second half against the Detroit Lions at Lumen Field on January 02, 2022 in Seattle, Washington.

Head coach Pete Carroll and Russell Wilson #3 of the Seattle Seahawks interact on the sidelines during the second half against the Detroit Lions at Lumen Field on January 02, 2022 in Seattle, Washington. (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

The offer was declined, but according to Rapoport, Washington general manager Martin Mayhew offered several first-round picks for the QB in what he called a "serious" bid.

ESPN’s John Keim previously announced that the Commanders also pitched an offer to Kansas City for perennial Pro Bowler Patrick Mahomes, which was taken as seriously as a crank call.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws a pass to running back Jerick McKinnon (1) during the first half of the AFC championship NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws a pass to running back Jerick McKinnon (1) during the first half of the AFC championship NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)

Washington currently relies on Taylor Heinicke as their quarterback, and while the fifth-year player delivered fans from watching former starter Dwayne Haskins under center, Heinicke’s own production has been lackluster at best.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Commanders expect that a transaction with a fellow club will deliver them from QB purgatory. Or the 11th overall pick in the 2022 draft, if need be.

Washington Football Team quarterback Taylor Heinicke (4) celebrating a touchdown against the Seattle Seahawks during the second half of an NFL football game, Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, in Landover, Md.

Washington Football Team quarterback Taylor Heinicke (4) celebrating a touchdown against the Seattle Seahawks during the second half of an NFL football game, Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Mark Tenally)

Mayhew spoke on the team’s ongoing search for a franchise quarterback.

"We feel we have canvassed the league effectively," Mayhew said. "We’ve spoken to every club that has a quarterback who might be available."