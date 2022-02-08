Expand / Collapse search
Washington DC
Washington Commanders safety Deshazor Everett charged with involuntary manslaughter in deadly Christmas crash

The accident killed Olivia S. Peters, 29

By Michael Ruiz | Fox News
Washington Commanders safety Deshazor Everett has been charged with involuntary manslaughter in connection with a deadly crash that left his girlfriend dead just before Christmas.

On Dec. 23, Everett, 29, allegedly lost control of his 2010 Nissan GT-R on Gum Spring Road near the intersection of Ticonderoga Road. The vehicle smashed through a group of trees and rolled over, according to the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office. 

Sep 20, 2020; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Washington Football Team safety Deshazor Everett (22) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium.

Sep 20, 2020; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Washington Football Team safety Deshazor Everett (22) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. (Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports)

WASHINGTON'S DESHAZOR EVERETT INVOLVED IN DEADLY SINGLE-CAR CRASH

Olivia S. Peters, 29, died from her injuries at StoneSprings Hospital, according to authorities.

Everett, an Ashburn resident, is accused of driving more than 90 mph in a 45 mph zone, investigators said. He also suffered serious injuries in the crash, but they were not considered life-threatening, a Commanders spokesperson said on Christmas Eve.

The team did not immediately respond to a Fox News Digital request for comment Tuesday.

Washington Commanders safety Deshazor Everett has been charged with involuntary manslaughter in connection with a deadly crash that left his girlfriend dead just before Christmas.

Washington Commanders safety Deshazor Everett has been charged with involuntary manslaughter in connection with a deadly crash that left his girlfriend dead just before Christmas. (Loudoun County Sheriff's Office)

Everett spent the last six seasons in Washington after joining the NFL as an undrafted free agent with Tampa Bay in 2015. He played in 89 games for the team and has recorded two interceptions, two forced fumbles and 170 tackles. He played in 14 games in 2021.

He was booked into the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center before his attorney said he was released on bond.

In a statement, his lawyer Kaveh Noorishad said Everett arrived at the county magistrate’s office voluntarily to be served with a warrant in the case.

Jul 25, 2019; Richmond, VA, USA; Washington Redskins defensive back Deshazor Everett (22) jogs onto the field prior to practice on day one of training camp at Bon Secours Washington Redskins Training Center.

Jul 25, 2019; Richmond, VA, USA; Washington Redskins defensive back Deshazor Everett (22) jogs onto the field prior to practice on day one of training camp at Bon Secours Washington Redskins Training Center. (Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports)

"Our team continues to investigate this matter as we intend on vigorously defending Mr. Everett against these allegations," he said. 

Fox News’ Ryan Gaydos contributed to this report.

Michael Ruiz is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to michael.ruiz@fox.com and on Twitter: @mikerreports