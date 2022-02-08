Washington Commanders safety Deshazor Everett charged with involuntary manslaughter in deadly Christmas crash

Washington Commanders safety Deshazor Everett has been charged with involuntary manslaughter in connection with a deadly crash that left his girlfriend dead just before Christmas.

On Dec. 23, Everett, 29, allegedly lost control of his 2010 Nissan GT-R on Gum Spring Road near the intersection of Ticonderoga Road. The vehicle smashed through a group of trees and rolled over, according to the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office.

Olivia S. Peters, 29, died from her injuries at StoneSprings Hospital, according to authorities.

Everett, an Ashburn resident, is accused of driving more than 90 mph in a 45 mph zone, investigators said. He also suffered serious injuries in the crash, but they were not considered life-threatening, a Commanders spokesperson said on Christmas Eve.

The team did not immediately respond to a Fox News Digital request for comment Tuesday.

Everett spent the last six seasons in Washington after joining the NFL as an undrafted free agent with Tampa Bay in 2015. He played in 89 games for the team and has recorded two interceptions, two forced fumbles and 170 tackles. He played in 14 games in 2021.

He was booked into the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center before his attorney said he was released on bond.

In a statement, his lawyer Kaveh Noorishad said Everett arrived at the county magistrate’s office voluntarily to be served with a warrant in the case.

"Our team continues to investigate this matter as we intend on vigorously defending Mr. Everett against these allegations," he said.

Fox News’ Ryan Gaydos contributed to this report.