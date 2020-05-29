Warriors' Steve Kerr credits successful NBA career to Michael Jordan: 'I owe him everything'

Would Steve Kerr be a five-time NBA champion and eventually go on to be head coach for the Golden State Warriors today had Michael Jordan not come out of retirement and join him on the Chicago Bulls in 1995? He doesn’t think so.

During an appearance on the NBC Sports’ podcast “Sports Uncovered,” Kerr opened up about how his experience playing with Jordan impacted the trajectory of his career.

"It completely changed the rest of my life. Playing with Michael Jordan changed the entire course of my career,” he said.

"I was able to play on these championship teams, made a name for myself, was able to get into TV, broadcasting, management, coaching and the reason people hired for me these jobs later on is because I played next to Michael Jordan. . .. I owe him everything."

Kerr signed with the Bulls in 1993 and, despite failing to capture a ring that year, he was able to win three consecutive NBA titles after Jordan announced he would be coming out of a short retirement.

“So, I kind of owe Michael,” he continued.

Kerr would go on to win two more NBA championships with the San Antonio Spurs before becoming a respected NBA analyst and eventually head coach for the Warriors, where he would win three more titles.