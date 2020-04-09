Warriors' Stephen Curry thanks Oakland nurses in coronavirus trenches

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry took time to thank some of the nurses in the Bay Area who are in the trenches in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

Curry completed a FaceTime call with a handful of the staff at Alta Bates Summit Medical Center in Oakland just before their 3 p.m. shift Wednesday.

Shelby Delaney said she was surprised to hear from the NBA champion. Curry then told Delaney and the entire staff how thankful he was.

“I love it,” Curry said. “I can’t thank God enough for what you’re doing and just the sacrifice, the selflessness and the way everybody’s coming together. Thank you so much for what you do, your heart and the inspiration you provide for everybody.”

According to the San Jose Mercury News, it was just one week ago that Delaney tried to uplift her Facebook friends with an inspiring message of hope.

“These past few weeks have been filled with chaos and uncertainty as coronavirus cases continue to rise and hospital resources become more and more scarce,” she wrote. “I found myself feeling powerless and defeated. It was in that moment that I knew I needed to summon my inner warrior. So I threw on my Steph jersey under my scrubs and started brainstorming how I could be part of the solution.”

Curry asked about her jersey and she was still wearing it.

Delaney was one of the first nurses to volunteer to help at the hospital, according to the Mercury News. As the conversation between her and Curry continued, she told him how inspirational he is to her.

“I wanted to thank you for how much you inspired me, especially when I first started my job here. It’s a really steep learning curve, you have two people that you’re trying to make sure they don’t die on shift, and a lot of tough stuff going on with family. There were times I wanted to quit, give up and do something easier,” she said.

“That’s when I started wearing the jersey. That was like, just my way of kind of gathering my strength, reminding myself I’ve got this.

“And just to lead with love and lead with joy the way you do and embrace my inner child and bring love and joy and fun to the world even though it’s a tough place to be. For real, from the bottom of my heart, you made a big difference in my life and I appreciate you for that.”

After a few more minutes of conversation, Curry thanked the nurses again.

“I know you guys have very important work to do. We have so many people praying for you, rooting for you and I know as things continue to go, hopefully, everybody will take a personal responsibility to try to end this thing, hopefully, sooner than later.”

California has been one of the hardest-hit states during the coronavirus outbreak. As of Thursday morning, the state had reported more than 19,000 coronavirus cases and more than 500 deaths.