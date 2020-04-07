Kevin Garnett calls Minnesota Timberwolves owner Glen Taylor a 'snake'

Minnesota Timberwolves legend Kevin Garnett was the staple of the franchise for a long time -- which makes you wonder why his No. 21 jersey is yet to be retired by the team.

In a recent interview with The Athletic, Garnett claimed that the reason his No. 21 jersey hasn't been retired is because he "doesn't do business with snakes." Garnett's fractured relationship with Timberwolves owner Glen Taylor may be the reason his jersey isn’t hanging from the rafters at the Target Center in Minnesota.

"Glen knows where I'm at, I'm not entertaining it," Garnett told The Athletic. "First of all, it's not genuine. Two, he's getting pressure from a lot of fans and, I guess, the community there.

According to The Athletic, Garnett wanted to join Flip Saunders as a part of the Timberwolves' ownership group, succeeding Taylor once Garnett retired. However, Saunders died in 2015 and the plans of Garnett joining the team’s front office never came to fruition. Garnett and Saunders had originally planned for Garnett to be a "key decision-maker" for the Timberwolves.

“Glen and I had an understanding before Flip died, and when Flip died, that understanding went with Flip. For that, I won't forgive Glen," Garnett said. "I won't forgive him for that. I thought he was a straight-up person, straight up businessman, and when Flip died, everything went with him.”

"There's no reason to complain. Just continue to move on,” Garnett added. “My years in Minnesota and in that community, I cherish. At this point, I don't want any dealings with Glen Taylor or Taylor Corp. or anything that has to do with him. I love my Timberwolves, I'll always love my guys. I'll always have a special place for the city of Minneapolis and the state of Minnesota in my heart. But I don't do business with snakes… I try not to do business with openly snakes or people who are snake-like."

The Boston Celtics are already planning on retiring Garnett's No. 5 jersey at some point during the 2020-21 NBA season. Garnett was a key player for the Celtics during their 2008 championship run.