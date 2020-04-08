NBA, ESPN finishing up plan to televise H-O-R-S-E competition: report

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

A game of H-O-R-S-E among some of the most prolific basketball players is going to happen.

The NBA and ESPN are finishing up a plan to televise a H-O-R-S-E competition featuring top professional basketball players, according to ESPN. Both current and former NBA and WNBA players will participate in the contest.

Oklahoma City Thunder star point guard Chris Paul, Atlanta Hawks second-year guard Trae Young, and Zach LaVine of the Chicago Bulls are some of the players expected to play in the event.

Other players rumored to compete include Houston Rockets guard Russell Westbrook and New Orleans Pelicans rookie phenom Zion Williamson, according to the New York Post.

It isn’t clear where this will take place, but it is under the assumption that players who have basketball hoops at their homes will participate.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver announced earlier in the week that the league won’t make any decisions in regards to the rest of the season until May. So, until then, the NBA is trying to explore other avenues to give viewers basketball.