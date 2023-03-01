Warriors' Stephen Curry could return to team next week: report

Golden State Warriors star point guard Stephen Curry is getting close to his return to the court.

The Warriors are reportedly eyeing their three-game road trip next week as the target for Curry’s return, per ESPN.

The road trip begins against the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday, March 5, followed by the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday and the Memphis Grizzlies on Thursday.

Curry has been sidelined for the last nine games with a left leg injury that he sustained while colliding knees with a Dallas Mavericks player at the beginning of February. Curry’s X-ray was initially negative, but his MRI results clearly showed something the Warriors didn’t like.

"Any time a guy gets an MRI, there’s a concern level," head coach Steve Kerr said post-game at the time, via ESPN. "We’ll just have to wait and see the results.… This has happened many, many times over the years. So, fingers crossed he’s OK.

"If he’s out, then we move forward, and we do have some games to look at, some game film to look at. We’ll be ready, regardless."

The Warriors have gone 5-4 since Curry has been out, which has maintained their playoff position as the fifth seed in the Western Conference. But Golden State would obviously love the nine-time All-Star back on the floor to help their push to the playoffs.

Curry, 34, is averaging 29.4 points per game this season over 38 games as well as 6.3 rebounds and 6.4 assists.

He has had to deal with injuries prior to this one, though, including a shoulder subluxation that forced him out of 11 straight games from Dec. 16 to Jan. 7.

Meanwhile, players like Klay Thompson and Jordan Poole have been able to take over Curry’s usual scoring duties most nights.

Golden State still has 20 games left to play this season, starting with the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday night at home.